Sporting 0-1 Arsenal: Max Dowman beats Lamine Yamal record with appearance in Champions League win

By Ben Sully | 07 Apr 2026 23:55 , Last updated: 07 Apr 2026 23:56

Arsenal star Max Dowman became the youngest player to feature in the Champions League quarter-finals in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Sporting Lisbon.

The youngster has already broken a number of records in his fledgling career, including an historic moment in the Champions League in November's 3-0 win over Slavia Prague.

On that occasion, Dowman became the youngest player to feature in the Champions League with his substitute appearance in the Czech Republic.

Five months on, the attacker has created more history in Europe with his introduction as a 76th-minute substitute in Tuesday's quarter-final first leg in Lisbon.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Dowman makes history-making appearance

At the age of 16 years and 97 days old, Dowman became the youngest-ever player to feature in a Champions League quarter-final.

The teenager took the record from Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, who was 16 years and 272 days old when he played against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2023-24 quarter-finals.

Dowman was on the pitch when Kai Havertz scored a 91st-minute winner at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, giving Mikel Arteta's side a 1-0 lead to work with in next week's return leg in north London.

The effort represented Havertz's third goal in his four Champions League appearances this season.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Havertz, Martinelli help Arsenal create history

The German's late winner was set up by fellow substitute Gabriel Martinelli, who was introduced alongside Dowman in the 76th minute, six minutes after Havertz had replaced Martin Odegaard.

The effort was the fourth time this season that an Arsenal Champions League goal has been scored and assisted by substitutes, more than any other side in a single season of UEFA's elite club competition.

As a result of that history-making goal, the Gunners have now avoided defeat in the first leg of their last nine European Cup/Champions League quarter-final ties.

They will now turn their focus back to their Premier League title bid, with Arteta's charges set to take on Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.