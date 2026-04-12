Tottenham handed huge injury worry in Sunderland clash as Cristian Romero pictured in tears

By Ben Knapton | 12 Apr 2026 15:48

Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero was forced off in tears during Sunday's Premier League clash with Sunderland, sparking fears of a serious injury for the World Cup winner.

The Argentina international started as part of a first-choice backline in Roberto De Zerbi's maiden match, alongside regular central partner Micky van de Ven, as well as Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie.

Romero picked up his ninth yellow card of the Premier League season during a tetchy first half - in which Tottenham also had a penalty overturned - before De Zerbi's men conceded a highly unfortunate opening goal in the second half.

Sunderland full-back Nordi Mukiele charged infield and let fly with a speculative effort on his weaker left foot, which took a wild deflection off of Van de Ven and sailed into the back of the net.

Not long after the visitors fell behind, Romero was involved in a nasty collision with his goalkeeper Kinsky, leaving both needing treatment on the turf for several minutes.

Tottenham's Cristian Romero taken off in tears against Sunderland

Cristian Romero leaves the pitch in tears after being forced off with an injury. pic.twitter.com/Zik1Fe1wu8 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 12, 2026

Kinsky was treated for a head wound and was bandaged up, but following a concussion assessment, it was decided that the Czech goalkeeper was OK to continue.

Romero also looked as if he would soldier on at first too, but the South American ultimately had to call it a day and was replaced by Kevin Danso.

Romero was visibly emotional as he trudged off the field, during which time he received plentiful support from his teammates, including a couple of kisses on the head from Van de Ven.

The inconsolable centre-back also embraced De Zerbi before taking his leave, and the Spurs boss will no doubt be asked for an update on his captain's condition in his post-game press conference.

However, Romero's tearful withdrawal was not a positive sign for Tottenham, who will end the weekend in the Premier League relegation zone if they cannot come back at the Stadium of Light.

Tottenham's remaining fixtures after Cristian Romero injury

Tottenham's remaining matches 2025-26 April 18: vs. Brighton (H) April 25: vs. Wolves (A) May 2: vs. Aston Villa (A) May 11: vs. Leeds United (H) May 17: vs. Chelsea (A) May 24: vs. Everton (H)

While the exact nature of Romero's problem is unclear, there is no knowing what games for club - or indeed country - he might miss with his latest issue,

However, the Argentina international is now a serious doubt for the clash with De Zerbi's old club Brighton & Hove Albion next Saturday, as well as the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers before the end of the month.

Romero has registered an impressive six goals and four assists in 31 Tottenham matches this season, but he has also missed another 14 games through injury or suspension.

The 27-year-old remains under contract in North London until 2029, but he has been heavily linked with an exit in the event that Spurs drop down to the Championship