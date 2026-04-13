Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona: Lamine Yamal bidding to play his part in spectacular Blaugrana comeback

By Matt Law | 13 Apr 2026 16:57 , Last updated: 13 Apr 2026 16:59

Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal has insisted that the players will 'fight for the badge' in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg with Atletico Madrid.

The Catalan giants face an uphill task to make the semi-finals of the tournament, having suffered a 2-0 defeat to Atletico in the first leg of their last-eight tie at Camp Nou.

Barcelona have lost all six of their previous European ties in which they were defeated in the first leg at home, so they will be looking for a club first on Tuesday night.

Yamal is expected to be key to his side's chances of reaching the final four, and Yamal has sent a rallying cry ahead of the contest in the Spanish capital.

"I think we are a young team; we are all cules, very cules, and we’ve shown it many times. We have to do what we’ve done all season, fight for this badge. We really want to reach the semi-finals, and we will give everything," Yamal told reporters.

© Iconsport / Zuma / Icon Sport

Yamal will be aiming to inspire Barcelona to famous win over Atletico

"I don't think the comeback against Atletico depends entirely on me, but I wouldn't mind if it did. Tomorrow we have to play the way we know how, with intensity, without losing our style.

"That’s the key: not thinking that a comeback is a miracle. It’s a game we’re starting 2–0 down, but we have to play the way we know.

"Fortunately, I’m playing at Barca and there are players of great quality, world-class veterans who prove it every year. We have many players who can turn things around on their own, and that’s why I trust the team.

"We promise that if we are eliminated tomorrow, it will be fighting until the very end. We won’t leave a single minute without pressing and running, we’ll give everything. It will be a 90-minute match or more. It’s not over; the comeback is very possible, and that’s why we’re here.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Barcelona will be looking for a club first in second leg of Champions League quarter-final

"It’s very important for matches like tomorrow’s. We’re all from La Masia and we love Barca. We’ll give everything until the end. No matter how, if there’s a chance, we’ll play and fight until the very end."

Yamal has been in exceptional form for Barcelona during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 22 goals and registering 18 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

The 18-year-old has come up with five goals and four assists in nine appearances in the Champions League this season, and he will need to be at his best in Madrid if Barcelona are to complete a spectacular turnaround.