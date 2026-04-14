Fluminense vs Independiente Rivadavia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 14 Apr 2026 21:05 , Last updated: 14 Apr 2026 21:08

Fluminense and Independiente Rivadavia face off on Thursday in one of the standout fixtures of the 2026 Copa Libertadores matchday two. Fluminense are under pressure following a draw in their continental opener and will be counting on the power of the Maracana to secure maximum points this time.

Independiente, meanwhile, arrive in excellent form after winning their curtain-raiser to sit top of Group C. The match pits a side looking to bounce back in front of their own supporters against one aiming to maintain momentum and relying on collective organisation to cause an upset away from home.

Match preview

Fluminense sit fourth in the Brasileiro with 20 points from 11 matches, recording six wins, two draws and three defeats. A points return of over 60% keeps the team in a comfortable position, although they have yet to truly assert themselves. Luis Zubeldia continues to push for greater offensive consistency from his squad.

In their Libertadores opener, Fluminense drew 0-0 with Deportivo La Guaira. The result left the club with one point in Group C, two behind Independiente Rivadavia, making a home win essential to remain in contention for top spot.

Despite not yet reaching their best level, Fluminense are showing competitive spirit and looking to improve as the season progresses. The squad is working to balance performance with results.

The Maracana is a major asset, with the club boasting a 100% home record in the Brasileiro. With attacking options including Savarino, Canobbio, Serna and John Kennedy, Fluminense are banking on the strength of their stadium and the crowd's support to make the difference.

© Imago / Fotobaires

Independiente Rivadavia are enjoying a strong spell and have already secured early qualification for the last 16 of the 2026 Apertura Tournament. Their 3-1 victory over Argentinos Juniors last time out continued the impressive run under Alfredo Berti.

In the Copa Libertadores, the Argentine club made a historic debut with a 1-0 victory over Bolivar at the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium. The decisive goal came in the opening minute after a move involving Sebastián Villa, putting Rivadavia top of Group C with three points.

The team stands out for their collective organisation and intensity, effectively executing their manager's game plan. Sebastian Villa was the standout attacking threat last time out, creating several opportunities throughout the match.

Having qualified for the Libertadores by winning the 2025 Copa Argentina, Thursday’s visitors play their home matches at the Malvinas Argentinas.

A trip to the Maracana will be a significantly greater challenge, but the away side arrive confident and buoyed by an excellent start to the season.

Fluminense Copa Libertadores form:

Fluminense form (all competitions):

L

W

W

D

D

L

Independiente Rivadavia Copa Libertadores form:

Independiente Rivadavia form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago

Fluminense go into the fixture with a lengthy injury list. Nonato remains sidelined with an ankle sprain, Matheus Reis is still recovering from a knee injury, and Facundo Bernal is undergoing physical reconditioning. All three were already absent for the Libertadores opener and remain unavailable for the second round.

The situation worsened after the derby when Lucho Acosta was stretchered off with a suspected knee injury. With no final diagnosis yet, the midfielder is ruled out, and his absence is a significant blow to the creative department. Ganso is expected to step into that role, altering the team's attacking profile.

Independiente Rivadavia, in contrast, have their squad practically at full strength. The core that beat Argentinos Juniors and Bolívar is expected to be maintained, ensuring continuity in the side's strong form under Alfredo Berti.

The only concern was full-back Leonard Costa, who was substituted after a heavy challenge in the last game, although no serious injury has been confirmed. The visitors therefore arrive at the Maracanã close to full strength and with greater stability than their opponents.

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Xavier, Jemmes, Freytes, Rene; Hercules, Martinelli; Canobbio, Ganso, Serna; Castillo

Independiente Rivadavia possible starting lineup:

Bolcato; Bonifacio, Studer, Villalba, Gomez; Fernandez, Rios, Florentin; Atencio; Villa, Sartori

We say: Fluminense 3-0 Independiente Rivadavia

Independiente Rivadavia make their first away trip from Mendoza in the Copa Libertadores, carrying a significant historical burden: no club from the province has ever won on Brazilian soil in continental competition. La Lepra arrive at the Maracana in good spirits after their victory over Bolivar, but now face a considerable step up in quality, travelling over 3,000 kilometres to meet a former Copa Libertadores winner on their own ground.

Fluminense, despite their injury concerns, have the structure to impose their rhythm. Playing at home is a real advantage: Fluminense have not lost at the Maracana in the 2026 Brasileirao, winning all five home games.

With the opposition likely to set up in a well-organised defensive block and lacking international experience outside Argentina, the expectation is for a patient and dominant Fluminense performance — one capable of opening the scoring and building on it as space opens up.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.