BlueCo news: Strasbourg braced for summer windfall as three stars circled by Premier League giants

By Axel Clody | 05 May 2026 09:53

Still in the running for a place in the Conference League final, Strasbourg are set to come under heavy fire during the next summer transfer window. The RCSA could hit the jackpot thanks to the sale of three key figures from Gary O'Neil's squad.

The only French club alongside Paris Saint-Germain still flying the flag in European competition during this final stretch of the season — having lost 1-0 away to Rayo Vallecano in the first leg of the Conference League semi-final — Strasbourg must brace themselves for a hectic summer market.

Particularly when it comes to outgoings, with the possible sale of several key figures from the squad set to significantly inflate the total revenue figure in the summer of 2026.

Samir El Mourabet set for huge summer windfall

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Among the pillars of the squad now under the stewardship of Gary O'Neil, following the departure of Liam Rosenior, Samir El Mourabet is the one who could bring in the most money during the off-season.

Having extended his contract until June 2030 last November, the 20-year-old Moroccan midfielder has racked up 31 starts since the beginning of the 2025-26 season, in Ligue 1 and the Conference League combined. The scorer of his first professional goal against Crystal Palace, El Mourabet recently opened his account in Ligue 1 against Nice (3-1).

While they may do everything they can to hold on to him for another 12 months, the RCSA have already warned El Mourabet's suitors. According to information from Jeunes Footeux, Strasbourg are set to demand between £34m and £42.5m.

Another trend is the potential sale to Chelsea of Valentin Barco in yet another transaction sealed by BlueCo, the joint owner of the two clubs. Last April, TyC Sports reported an agreement between the Blues and the Argentine midfielder, as well as between the two clubs concerned.

Martial Godo from Strasbourg to England?

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

While the financial details of the deal have yet to emerge, the current contractual situation of the 21-year-old prodigy — under contract until June 2029 — and his current market value of £29.7m will guarantee that Strasbourg pocket a sizeable cheque.

Finally, Martial Godo can be cited as a possible major sale in the summer of 2026. The scorer of 14 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions, the Ivorian left-winger has caught the eye of three Premier League sides.

According to Ekrem Konur, West Ham United, Aston Villa and Leeds United have positioned themselves to land the former Fulham player. Tied to the Alsace club until June 2030, the Londoner has a market value of £15.3m according to the latest Transfermarkt estimate and will only be sold in the event of a substantial offer. With Dutch striker Emanuel Emegha set to arrive at Chelsea, Strasbourg should also wrap up several more major sales in the summer of 2026.