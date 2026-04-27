Chelsea news: Liam Rosenior already lined up for Premier League comeback

By Axel Clody | 27 Apr 2026 09:06

Pushed out of the door by Chelsea hierarchy just weeks after his appointment, Liam Rosenior could already have the opportunity to bounce back across the Channel ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

On Thursday, Chelsea officially confirmed the departure of head coach Liam Rosenior, less than four months after his arrival in the dugout of the West London club in place of Italian boss Enzo Maresca. A damning verdict on the Blues, who had pushed the English manager to hastily walk out on his post at Strasbourg in a tangled situation linked to the natural connection between the two clubs, both owned by BlueCo.

Appointed in January, the former Hull City boss thus oversaw just 23 matches across all competitions, with a lacklustre record of 11 victories, two draws and 10 defeats. Rosenior was relieved of his duties in the aftermath of a Premier League hammering on the road at Brighton & Hove Albion (3-0). Since replaced by Calum McFarlane, who was named interim boss until Chelsea pick a new manager, the London native will leave little trace of his time at Stamford Bridge.

Liam Rosenior from Chelsea to Crystal Palace?

© Imago / Sportimage

That bleak spell at Chelsea may not, however, prevent Rosenior from finding a new job in short order. According to a report from Football Insider, the Englishman could already have the chance to bounce back in the Premier League. On the hunt for a successor to Austrian boss Oliver Glasner, whose departure has been confirmed at the end of the 2025-26 season once his contract expires, Crystal Palace are eyeing Rosenior.

A move to the Eagles, currently 13th in the Premier League, would give Rosenior the chance to familiarise himself more comfortably with the elite of English football, a level the former Strasbourg boss had not previously experienced in the Hull City dugout.

The Chelsea step-up was no doubt tempting and probably could not be turned down, but it appeared a stride too steep as a first taste of Premier League management. At Crystal Palace, the pressure on his shoulders would be eased, with more modest ambitions in play.