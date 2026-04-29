Chelsea transfer news: Nicolas Jackson situation 'being monitored' by two more European giants

By Darren Plant | 29 Apr 2026 10:26

Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson is allegedly attracting growing interest from Serie A ahead of the summer transfer window.

Despite contributing 10 goals and four assists from 30 appearances during a loan stint with Bayern Munich, the 24-year-old will not be remaining at the Allianz Arena on a permanent basis.

That decision has already been confirmed by Bayern and Jackson's agent, inevitably leading to speculation regarding his next club.

With Chelsea appointing a new head coach for 2026-27, there remains the possibility of the Senegal international being reintegrated back into the first-team squad at Stamford Bridge.

However, according to Sky Sport Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg, interest is growing in Jackson's signature.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Which Serie A clubs want Jackson?

The report suggests that AC Milan and Juventus are both monitoring the situation with the versatile attacker.

Juventus, in particular, seemingly have the idea of a loan deal in mind, something which is a realistic possibility given the time left on Jackson's contract.

With AC Milan and Juventus sitting in third and fourth place in the Serie A table respectively, there is a desire to improve their options in the final third.

Inter Milan, who need one win to win the Serie A title, have scored 23 more goals than Juventus and 32 more than their San Siro neighbours.

Jackson has also been linked with a switch to Newcastle United, who will be in the market for new strikers this summer with one of their summer signings being made available for transfer.

© Imago

Is there a likely outcome in Jackson Chelsea saga?

Given the manner that Jackson was dropped from Enzo Maresca's plans, both the player and his agent may not want to continue at Chelsea.

Nevertheless, amid a fresh start under a new head coach in the summer and Jackson potentially being viewed as more than simply a central striker like he was under Maresca, there remains the possibility of him staying at Stamford Bridge.

Joao Pedro is currently the undisputed first-choice forward at Chelsea, with Liam Delap and Marc Guiu regarded as no more than backup.

Strasbourg's Emanuel Emegha is seemingly in line to compete with Pedro during 2026-27, but that is not to say that Chelsea should not keep Jackson in West London.

With Chelsea having struggled on the flanks this season, Jackson would be a valuable alternative to the club's more traditional wingers, and he may be prepared to embrace that role.