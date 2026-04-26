Chelsea transfer news: Nicolas Jackson offered 'immediate' Premier League lifeline after £56.3m Bayern Munich decision

By Ben Knapton | 26 Apr 2026 17:57

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson could supposedly be offered an escape route by Newcastle United after Bayern Munich were confirmed to not be taking up their option to sign the Senegal international.

Jackson has largely played in Harry Kane's shadow since signing for the Bavarians on loan from the Blues in the summer transfer window but has still managed a respectable 10 goals and four assists from 29 games in all competitions.

The 24-year-old has found the back of the net in each of his last three Bundesliga games, as well as registering five goal involvements in eight Champions League fixtures, three of his own and two assists.

Jackson's next mission will be to help Vincent Kompany's side try to reach the Champions League final, as the Bundesliga champions prepare face Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday's semi-final first leg.

However, the former Villarreal striker will not be sticking around at the Allianz Arena next year, as director of sport Max Eberl has confirmed that Bayern will not exercise their £56.3m option to sign Jackson permanently.

Newcastle to 'immediately target' Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson

© Iconsport / Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images

As a result, Jackson will soon return to Stamford Bridge, where he remains under contract for another seven years but is unlikely to be given a shot at reviving his career in blue.

Nevertheless, the 24-year-old should not be short of interest from both in and outside of Europe, as Chelsea will likely lower their demands in order to get his wage off the books.

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle plan to 'immediately' target Jackson following Eberl's transfer statement, as Eddie Howe and co aim to fix an ailing attack for the 2026-27 season.

The Magpies spent big to bring Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa to the club last summer, but the pair have managed just eight Premier League goals between them, including one for the injury-hit latter.

Will Osula has been preferred in the final third of late due to Woltemade and Wissa's travails, and the latter also missed a golden chance to draw Newcastle level with Arsenal in Saturday's 1-0 Premier League loss.

Meanwhile, Jackson has accrued 24 goals and 10 assists in 65 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, while registering 30 strikes and 12 assists from 81 games in all tournaments.

Which other players could leave Chelsea this summer?

© Imago / Mark Pain

Another significant summer of change is on the cards for Chelsea - not just in the managerial sense - as Jackson headlines a sizeable crop of players who could be on the move.

Out-of-favour defenders Benoit Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo could look to move on, as well as attackers Marc Guiu, Alejandro Garnacho and Mykhaylo Mudryk, the latter of whom is still serving a provisional doping suspension.

Loanees Axel Disasi, Tyrique George and David Datro Fofana are also likely to seek pastures new when they return to Stamford Bridge, and there is still a question mark over the head of young defender Aaron Anselmino.