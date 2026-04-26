Man United vs Brentford: Bees out to achieve winning feat for first time in 89 years in Premier League clash

By Ben Sully | 26 Apr 2026 17:16 , Last updated: 26 Apr 2026 17:17

Brentford will attempt to end a 89-year wait for a league double over Manchester United when the two sides face off in Monday’s Premier League fixture.

The Bees are unbeaten in six Premier League games, although they have drawn each of their previous five matches.

While wins have been hard to come by in recent times, Brentford are still dreaming of securing European qualification for the first time in their history.

Keith Andrews’s side are sitting in ninth spot in the Premier League table, knowing that a win on Monday would move them up to sixth position.

Brentford out to end long wait for Man United double

Brentford got the better of Man United in September’s reverse fixture, which saw Igor Thiago net a brace in a 3-1 success at the Gtech Community Stadium.

They will travel to Old Trafford with hopes of completing a league double over the Red Devils for the first time since the 1936-37 season.

That season saw Brentford run out 4-0 winners at home in October 1936, before clinching a 3-1 victory in March 1937 in a campaign that resulted in Man United’s relegation to the second division.

Brentford shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher will have the task of frustrating a Man United side that are the third-highest scorers in the top flight.

After recording his ninth shutout of the season in the recent goalless draw with Fulham, the former Liverpool man is on the verge of becoming the first Republic of Ireland goalkeeper to achieve 10 clean sheets in a Premier League campaign since Shay Given in 2009-10.

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Andrews have confirmed that he is still unable to call upon Vitaly Janelt, Rico Henry and Jordan Henderson due to injury.

"They're doing well,” Andrews told reporters in the pre-match press conference. “I've just walked past all three of them, they've been doing a session separate from the group.

"They're back on the grass and making good progress. They've all got slightly different timeframes as to when they'll be back, but they won't be available for Monday."

The Bees are also without long-term absentees Josh Dasilva, Fabio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo.