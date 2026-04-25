Preview: Manchester United vs Brentford - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 25 Apr 2026 19:41 , Last updated: 25 Apr 2026 20:20

Manchester United will be bidding to take another huge step towards securing Champions League football for next season when they welcome Brentford to Old Trafford on Monday night.

The Red Devils are third in the Premier League table, eight points ahead of sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion with a game in hand, while Brentford are ninth, one point behind seventh-placed Bournemouth heading towards the final straight.

Match preview

It is difficult to imagine Man United passing up the chance to secure Champions League football for next season from such a commanding position, with the Red Devils third in the Premier League table, eight points ahead of sixth-placed Brighton with a game in hand.

The 20-time English champions picked up a huge three points away to Chelsea last time out, with Matheus Cunha's first-half goal securing a 1-0 victory, and the team have now been victorious in eight of their 12 matches since Michael Carrick's arrival as head coach.

Man United will face Liverpool, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton in their final four league games of the season, and it is then a big summer ahead, with as many as five first-team players potentially arriving to boost the squad for 2026-27.

The Red Devils have actually lost their last two matches against Brentford, although they recorded a 2-1 victory over the Bees in the corresponding match last term.

Another victory on Monday night would strengthen Carrick's case of securing the job on a long-term basis, but a defeat would leave the team looking over their shoulder ahead of a huge battle with the reigning champions Liverpool next weekend.

Brentford have drawn each of their last five Premier League matches, with 48 points from 33 games leaving them in ninth spot in the table, one point behind seventh-placed Bournemouth and two points behind sixth-placed Brighton in the battle for Europe.

Many tipped Keith Andrews' side to struggle this season, but Brentford have performed above expectations in 2025-26, and it would be some story if they could secure European football for the 2026-27 campaign.

The Bees have a record of six wins, two draws and eight defeats from their 16 away Premier League matches this season, picking up 20 points in the process.

Brentford have some very interesting matches to end the campaign, facing West Ham United, Manchester City, Crystal Palace and Liverpool in their final four games, so they could have a big say at both ends of the Premier League table.

The Bees will also be chasing some history on Monday night, as they aim to beat Man United away from home in the Premier League for the first time.

Manchester United Premier League form:

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Brentford Premier League form:

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Brentford form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Man United could welcome Leny Yoro back into their squad on Monday night, as the injury that kept the Frenchman out of the Chelsea match was only a minor one.

Matthijs de Ligt remains a long-term absentee with a back issue, while Patrick Dorgu is still not ready to return, although the Denmark international is in the latter stages of his recovery process from a hamstring issue.

Lisandro Martinez is still suspended, but Harry Maguire has now served his two-game ban, and the expectation is that the Englishman will start on Monday.

Ayden Heaven could keep his spot in the side off the back of his strong performance against Chelsea, but there could be a change in the final third of the field, with Amad Diallo potentially replacing Benjamin Sesko in the starting side.

As for Brentford, Fabio Carvalho (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Rico Henry (thigh), Joshua DaSilva (knee), Jordan Henderson (unspecified) and Kaye Furo (groin) are out of the Premier League match at Old Trafford.

Igor Thiago has had an incredible campaign, scoring 21 Premier League goals, and the Brazil international will once again lead the Brentford line.

Head coach Andrews could name the same side that took to the field for the first whistle against Fulham last time out, including a spot at right-back for Michael Kayode, who has had an oustanding season for the Bees.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Heaven, Maguire, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

We say: Manchester United 2-1 Brentford

Brentford are more than capable of picking up a positive result on Monday night, and we are expecting it to be close in terms of the scoreline, but Man United's quality in the final third of the field should see them edge out a victory in Manchester.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.