Preview: Den Bosch vs Almere City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 28 Apr 2026 00:32 , Last updated: 28 Apr 2026 00:44

Den Bosch and Almere City kick off their bid for a place in the Eredivisie relegation/promotion play-offs final when they face off at Stadion de Vliert on Wednesday.

With the return leg to follow on Saturday, both sides will be eager to gain the upper hand and move one step closer to a meeting with De Graafschap in the next round.

Match preview

After picking up just two points from their final four matches of the Eerste Divisie season, Den Bosch can count themselves somewhat fortunate to still be in contention for promotion to the Dutch top flight.

Ulrich Landvreugd’s side finished ninth in the standings—ordinarily not enough for a play-off place—but benefited from seventh-placed Jong PSV’s ineligibility to participate as they are a reserve side of PSV Eindhoven.

Having spent 21 years outside the Eredivisie, De Blauwwitte Draken must now look to capitalise on what some may consider an unexpected opportunity to return to the top tier.

A 3-1 defeat to ADO Den Haag in their most recent outing was hardly ideal preparation for Den Bosch, whose home record has come under scrutiny, with just one win from their last five matches—three of which ended all square.

Nonetheless, Den Bosch’s recent record against Almere City should provide encouragement for the home fans, as Wednesday’s hosts are unbeaten in the last four meetings and completed a 2025-26 league double over their upcoming opponents.

© Imago / Pro Shots

Like Den Bosch, Almere City endured a disappointing end to the season, losing three of their final four games, with only a 4-1 victory over Dordrecht in their penultimate outing providing some relief.

Jeroen Rijsdijk’s men had picked up four wins and a draw from the five previous outings and appeared to be building momentum ahead of the play-offs, as they aim to secure an Eredivisie return after just one year away.

Friday’s 3-1 loss to VVV-Venlo marked a fifth successive game in which De Zwarte Schapen failed to keep a clean sheet—an area that must improve if they are to mount a serious promotion challenge.

While their defensive record leaves much to be desired, Almere have had little trouble finding the net. Their 78 goals were the second-most in the Eerste Divisie, behind only champions ADO Den Haag.

Notably, 23 of those 78 goals came in the final 15 minutes of matches, highlighting Almere’s ability to remain dangerous until the final whistle. However, they travel to a ground where they have not tasted victory in four attempts since 2020.

Den Bosch Eerste Divisie form:

W

W

D

L

D

L

Almere City Eerste Divisie form:

W

W

L

L

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Pro Shots

Thijs van Leeuwen missed Den Bosch’s season finale due to suspension, but the midfielder is available for selection once again.

As a result, Amine Boushaba is expected to drop out of the starting XI, particularly after an anonymous display against Den Haag.

After registering 16 goals and 11 assists in the league, Kevin Monzialo is undoubtedly his side’s biggest attacking threat and will be keen to rise to the occasion.

Since Bas Huisman’s return from an ankle injury in March, Almere have maintained a clean bill of health heading into Wednesday’s clash.

Having scored just once in his last seven outings, 20-year-old Emanuel Poku has been underwhelming of late but is set to retain his place in the starting lineup.

Den Bosch possible starting lineup:

Van de Merbel; Barglan, Laros, Van Grunsven, Maas, De Groot; Felida, De Vries, Van Leeuwen; Grach, Monzialo

Almere City possible starting lineup:

Wendlinger; Bijleveld, Lawrence, Van de Blaak, Reith; Cornelisse, El Dahri, Rijkhoff; Dors, Druijf, Poku

We say: Den Bosch 2-2 Almere City

Both teams have been leaky at the back in recent weeks, so an entertaining encounter could be on the cards.

That said, Almere are backed to end their run of away defeats by claiming a share of the spoils, leaving the tie finely poised ahead of the return leg.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.