Sports Mole previews Monday's Eerste Divisie clash between Vitesse and Den Bosch, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Vitesse may finally clear their 12-point deduction on Monday when they host eighth-placed Den Bosch at the GelreDome in a rearranged fixture from the second gameweek in the Eerste Divisie.

The Arnhem-based club lost their licence at the end of July, a week before the season started, but had it provisionally reinstated on September 3, a month into the campaign, albeit with a points penalty, which was reduced to -2 following Friday’s 2-0 victory over Jong Utrecht.

Match preview

Having been uncertain about their future barely a month ago, Vitesse have done well to secure three wins from six matches, bringing them within one victory of overturning their 12-point deduction.

The Arnhem-based club lost their licence at the end of July, was provisionally reinstated on appeal at the start of September, and Rudiger Rehm’s side have since recorded two wins in their three home games and three overall — along with one point earned away from home — accumulating 10 points.

While Rehm’s team are eight points behind Jong Ajax in 19th place, their positive momentum and four outstanding games suggest that Vitesse could climb the table sooner or later after beginning the season with a disadvantage.

Securing the fixture 3-1 in May adds to the optimism in Arnhem, where the hosts have won four of their past five home games, suffering only two losses since the start of February.

Considering their run of positive results on home turf this calendar year, it is not surprising to see a Vitesse team in good spirits despite sitting at the bottom of the Eerste Divisie.

Visiting a confident Vites side are playoff-chasing Den Bosch, who sit eighth in the table after securing four wins from nine; win on Monday, and they could rise to fifth with maximum points in the rescheduled fixture.

Ulrich Landvreugd’s team have embraced chaos in the 2025-26 season, evidenced by scoring 20 and conceding 18, highlighting their tendency for end-to-end games this term.

The result of their approach has been two wins and two defeats away from home, losing 3-1 and 3-0 at FC Emmen and Jong PSV, respectively, while securing a 4-2 victory at Maastricht.

Having secured a 1-0 win at Venlo to close September, Landvreugd will hope for more of the same from his players, aiming to focus on defending well in their own third while making the most of their scoring opportunities at the other end.

However, that hope may have been dashed after the weekend's 2-2 draw against Waalwijk in 's-Hertogenbosch, where Den Bosch twice fought back from a goal down to earn a draw at Stadion De Vliert.

It will, therefore, be interesting to see which version of the Blue White Dragons turns up on Monday: the chaotic side that have scored two six times and conceded two on six occasions, or the one that have demonstrated the ability to keep clean sheets against Jong Ajax (2-0) and Venlo (1-0), albeit rarely.

Team News

Vitesse might be without centre-back Marcus Steffen after he seemingly sustained an apparent injury late on against Jong FC Utrecht, possibly meaning a start for Justin Bakker.

Dillion Hoogerwerf has scored three times in six appearances this season, including the game-opening goal at the weekend, and the wide attacker aims to be decisive on Monday.

Adam Tahaui's creativity has been eye-catching for Vites, and the midfielder, who has assisted three and created five clear-cut chances this season, is expected to play a crucial role in the rescheduled gameweek two fixture.

Kevin Monzialo has scored six goals and provided four assists for Den Bosch this season, including two assists in the draw with Waalwijk, highlighting his importance to the Blue White Dragons.

Sebastian Karlsson Grach remains the visiting club’s long-term absentee, and the forward, whose last game for the club was in January, is not expected to feature on Monday.

Left winger Ilias Boumassaoudi is on international duty with the Morocco U-20 side at the ongoing World Cup, ruling him out of the visit to Arnhem, while Kevin Felida is expected to join the Curacao national team for World Cup qualifiers against Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago.

Vitesse possible starting lineup:

Brull; Markelo, Bakker, Zumberi, Buttner; Schwarz, Schikora, Moustafa, Hoogewerf; Tahaui, Huth

Den Bosch possible starting lineup:

De Merbel; Fortes, Van Grunsven, Akmum, De Groot; Wang; Verbeek, Van Leeuwen, Laros, Semedo; Monzialo

We say: Vitesse 3-2 Den Bosch

While Vitesse have earned 10 points from six matches, they remain at the bottom of the Eerste Divisie due to their 12-point deduction.

Nevertheless, Vites have played commendably in Arnhem throughout the year, and they are tipped to beat Den Bosch in a potentially high-scoring fixture.

