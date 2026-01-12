Preview: Den Bosch vs. PSV Eindhoven - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 12 Jan 2026 14:12 , Last updated: 12 Jan 2026 14:31

In their first meeting in over a decade, Den Bosch welcome PSV Eindhoven to Stadion de Vliert on Wednesday, aiming to stun the Dutch giants in their KNVB Beker round-of-16 encounter.

The Blue White Dragons, however, have failed to beat their Eindhoven opponents in a 90-minute match since August 1985, highlighting the uphill task facing the 's-Hertogenbosch-based club on Wednesday.

Match preview

After having their Eerste Divisie match at De Graafschap postponed due to adverse weather, Den Bosch are yet to return to competitive play in 2026 before welcoming PSV.

Although Ulrich Landvreugd’s team had to make do with a preparatory friendly against Kozakken Boys on Saturday, a match they won 4-1, it remains to be seen if De Blauwwitte Draken’s lack of competitive action since December 12 is detrimental on Wednesday.

The final two matches of 2025 witnessed wins over Katwijk and Vitesse in the KNVB Cup and the second tier, respectively, and they seek a third consecutive competitive victory.

However, the 1991 cup runners-up face a mammoth challenge against their Eindhoven opponents, whom they have not defeated in 90 minutes since claiming a 2-1 Eredivisie victory in August 1985.

While they secured a KNVB Cup win on penalties in March 1987, the hosts enter the forthcoming midweek clash having not secured a win in the 18 fixtures since.

Only four of those matches have ended in draws, magnifying the historical chasm in quality, but they head into Wednesday having been defeated in eight consecutive contests.

That highlights PSV’s dominance ahead of this week’s visit to 's-Hertogenbosch, where they seek a ninth straight victory over their hosts.

Unlike their opponents, Peter Bosz’s team returned to league action over the weekend, thrashing SBV Excelsior 5-1 at Philips Stadion to secure a 12th consecutive victory in the top flight.

With Feyenoord also dropping points, the Peasants have opened up a 13-point advantage at the top of the table, and they now turn their focus to the domestic cup, which they have not won since the 2022-23 season.

Bosz’s team claimed a 3-0 win over GVVV in the previous round, having been handed a bye from the first round due to European commitments, and are favourites to make the competition’s quarter-finals.

That notion is strengthened by reaching the last four of this competition in 2024-25, the team’s undeniable history and their ongoing four-match winning streak.

Excluding their defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and other European results, Bosz’s team have gone undefeated in 16 domestic matches since August’s 2-0 loss to Telstar in Eindhoven, and they bid to make that 17 on Wednesday.

Den Bosch KNVB Beker form:

W

W

Den Bosch form (all competitions):

L

W

L

L

W

W

PSV Eindhoven KNVB Beker form:

W

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

W

W

Team News

While Den Bosch have had four different goalscorers in the competition, Thijs van Leeuwen has netted two of the Blue White Dragons’ five goals, with both coming in the first-round elimination of ADO Den Haag, won on penalties following a 3-3 draw after 120 minutes.

The team’s leading marksman in the league, though, is Kevin Monzialo with 13 league goals and one in the above victory over ADO before getting sent off, leading to his suspension in the last round against Katwijk.

Given his six assists in the league, Monzialo’s dual threat as scorer and provider is highlighted, and the hosts will hope for a strong showing from their star player ahead of Wednesday.

PSV have several absences to deal with heading into Wednesday: Ricardo Pepi is now absent after breaking his arm against Excelsior, joining Alassane Plea, Ruben van Bommel and Nick Olij on the sidelines, while Myron Boadu's status is questionable.

Ismael Saibari and Anass Salah-Eddine are missing due to international duty, with Morocco facing Nigeria in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final on Wednesday.

Although Pepi could now be injured, Bosz welcomed back Couhaib Driouech from a short layoff after the wide attacker went off injured in December’s cup win against GVVV, and the wideman could start this week.

There should be starts for Kiliann Sildillia, Armando Obispo and Mauro Junior in defence, Noah Fernandez in the middle of the park and Esmir Bajraktarevic in a wide role as Bosz leans on a few fringe or Jong PSV players.

Den Bosch possible starting lineup:

Van Merbel; Fortes, Maas, Akmum, De Groot; Van Leeuwen, Felida, Laros; Semedo, Monzialo, Boumassaoudi

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Sildillia, Flamingo, Obispo, Dest; Fernandez, Schouten, Wanner; Bajraktarevic, Til, Driouech

We say: Den Bosch 1-4 PSV Eindhoven

With 13 league goals and a dual threat as a provider, Monzialo is the individual most likely to breach a PSV side missing some of its regular starters due to injury and international duty, while Bosz should rotate in some positions.

Regardless, the Eredivisie leaders possess far too much attacking depth for a Den Bosch side that have not played a competitive minute since before Christmas and should dismatch the hosts with a healthy win.

