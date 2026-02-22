Real Madrid transfer news: Spanish giants 'target' former Champions League finalist to bolster backline

By Seye Omidiora | 22 Feb 2026 03:38

Real Madrid have stepped up their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck as they look to address long-standing concerns in the heart of their defence.

The Spanish giants have primarily focused on signing youngsters since 2019, but are now understood to be considering a high-profile move for a more established European talent.

With the 2026 summer window approaching, the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu have identified the centre-back position as a priority area for reinforcement.

Reports from the Spanish capital suggest that the club have narrowed down a shortlist of candidates after closely monitoring several high-profile defenders across the continent.

While Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano and Marc Guehi were said to be previously considered, only Konate is still available on the market, as Upamecano has agreed to a new contract with Bayern and Guehi has joined Manchester City.

Real Madrid 'intensify' scouting of Dortmund's Schlotterbeck

© Imago

According to a AS, Real are keen to sign the 26-year-old, who has established himself as a vital component for both his club and the German national team.

Schlotterbeck is currently under contract at Signal Iduna Park until 2027 but is reportedly hesitant to sign an extension which could force the Bundesliga side to consider a sale in the summer.

It is understood that Real Madrid view the left-footed defender as the ideal profile to provide stability and leadership to their backline for the coming seasons.

The excellent relationship between the two clubs — strengthened by past deals for Jude Bellingham and Achraf Hakimi — could facilitate a smooth negotiation process.

Will Barcelona's interest in Schlotterbeck cause bidding war?

© Imago

The above source suggests that Barcelona are unlikely to provide genuine competition for Schlotterbeck's signature as they continue to balance their own financial constraints.

While the Catalan side are said to have followed the centre-back's evolution closely, Hansi Flick is understood to be prioritising the arrival of a centre-forward over a new defender this summer.

This supposed shift in strategy has left the door open for the Madrid giants to launch a definitive move for the £42m-rated star, who is viewed as a bargain in the current market due to his contract situation.

Bayern were previously considered the frontrunners for his signature, but the recent renewal of Upamecano has reportedly closed that avenue for the former Freiburg man.