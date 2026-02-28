Preview: Real Madrid vs Getafe - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 28 Feb 2026 14:13 , Last updated: 28 Feb 2026 14:16

Real Madrid will aim to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a home fixture against Getafe on Monday evening.

Los Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona, while Getafe occupy 13th spot in the division.

Match preview

Real Madrid will enter Monday's match off the back of a 2-1 win over Benfica in the second leg of their Champions League knockout round playoff, which secured a 3-1 aggregate victory and set up a clash with Manchester City in the last-16 stage of the competition.

It was a case of job done in Europe, but Los Blancos suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Osasuna in the league last time out, and they currently sit second in the table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona, who host Villarreal on Saturday afternoon.

Alvaro Arbeloa's side have the third-best home record in Spain's top flight this season, picking up 33 points from 12 matches, but Getafe have been relatively solid on their travels, claiming 13 points from 14 games, recording four wins in the process.

Real Madrid will take on Getafe and Celta Vigo in La Liga before welcoming Man City to Bernabeu on March 11 for the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash.

Los Blancos have an incredibly strong record against Getafe, triumphing in 31 of the previous 41 matches between the two sides in all competitions, including a 1-0 success when the pair locked horns in the reverse match in October 2025.

© Imago

Getafe have actually lost each of their last eight matches against Real Madrid, including a 2-0 reverse when they last travelled to Bernabeu in December 2024.

The capital side have actually only scored once against Real Madrid in those eight losses, which is staggering, while they have not managed to win at Bernabeu since February 2008, demonstrating the size of their task in Monday's contest.

Jose Bordalas' side will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 home defeat to Sevilla, but that is their only defeat in their last five games in Spain's top flight.

The Deep Blue Ones have been victorious in two of their last three La Liga matches, including a 2-0 success over Alaves in their last away fixture on February 8.

Getafe have a record of eight wins, five draws and 12 defeats from their 25 league games this season, which has left them in 13th spot in the division on 29 points.

Real Madrid La Liga form:

WWWWWL

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

WWWWLW

Getafe La Liga form:

LDDWWL

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Eder Militao (hamstring), Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Dani Ceballos (calf), Dean Huijsen (calf), Kylian Mbappe (knee) and Raul Asensio (neck) have all been ruled out of the match for Real Madrid, while Rodrygo needs to be assessed due to a hamstring issue.

Asencio picked up a neck injury in the Champions League clash with Benfica last time out, but Los Blancos have not reported any further problems since that match.

Huijsen is not yet ready to return from a calf issue, so Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba could feature as the two centre-backs, while Gonzalo Garcia is set to continue in the side if Rodrygo fails a late fitness test.

Getafe, meanwhile, will be without the services of Davinchi (knee) and Abu Kamara (muscle), while Djene Dakonam is suspended, with the 34-year-old sent off in the team's clash with Sevilla.

Late fitness checks will also need to be made on Abdel Abqar (muscle), Borja Mayoral (knee) and Juanmi (muscle).

The visitors are expected to line up with a five-man defence at Bernabeu on Monday evening, with Martin Satriano and Luis Vazquez set to continue as the front two.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Alaba, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler; G Garcia, Vinicius

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Iglesias, Duarte, Romero; Femenia, Milla, Arambarri, Rico; Martin; Satriano, Vazquez

We say: Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe

Real Madrid will be missing a number of key players for this match, which should hand Getafe confidence, but we are still expecting Los Blancos to secure all three points on Monday night.

