Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Getafe and Real Madrid ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash.

© Imago

Real Madrid will be aiming to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they resume their 2025-26 campaign with a contest away to Getafe on Sunday night.

Los Blancos entered the October international break off the back of a 3-1 win over Villarreal, and they currently sit at the top of the La Liga table, boasting 21 points from their opening eight matches of the campaign.

Real Madrid are looking to wrestle the La Liga title back from Barcelona this season, and the two sides will meet next weekend in what is shaping up to be a fascinating contest.

As for Getafe, a solid start to the campaign has seen the capital side pick up 11 points from their opening eight matches of the season, which has left them in 11th spot.

The capital side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Osasuna ahead of the October international break.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the head-to-head record and takes a look at the previous meetings between the two sides ahead of their contest this weekend.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 40

Real Madrid wins: 30

Draws: 4

Getafe wins: 6

To suggest that Real Madrid have been the dominant force in this fixture throughout history would be an understatement, with Los Blancos winning 30 of their 40 matches against Getafe in all competitions, suffering just six defeats in the process, while there have also been four draws.

All 40 of their matches have actually taken place in La Liga, with the teams never locking horns in the Copa del Rey, and Real Madrid are on a seven-game winning streak, including 2-1 and 1-0 victories in La Liga during the 2023-24 campaign, while they beat the capital team 2-0 at Bernabeu in December 2024 and 1-0 at Estadio Coliseum in April 2025.

Getafe's last victory over Real Madrid was a 1-0 success in January 2022, but they have not managed to overcome Los Blancos at Bernabeu since a 1-0 victory in February 2008.

The one-goal success in 2008 remains the only away victory for Getafe against Real Madrid, with the visitors beating a Los Blancos side that boasted the likes of Sergio Ramos, Arjen Robben, Raul and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Cristiano Ronaldo is comfortably the all-time leading goalscorer in this fixture, having scored an incredible 23 goals against Getafe during his time at Real Madrid. In total, Los Blancos have 84 goals against the Deep Blue Ones, while Getafe have scored just 29 times.

Getafe have beaten Real Madrid just once since August 2012, but their recent meetings have been relatively tight in terms of the scorelines.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 23, 2025: Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 01, 2024: Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe (La Liga)

Feb 01, 2024: Getafe 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 02, 2023: Real Madrid 2-1 Getafe (La Liga)

May 13, 2023: Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe (La Liga)

Oct 08, 2022: Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 09, 2022: Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe (La Liga)

Jan 02, 2022: Getafe 1-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 18, 2021: Getafe 0-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 09, 2021: Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe (La Liga)

Jul 02, 2020: Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe (La Liga)

Jan 04, 2020: Getafe 0-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 25, 2019: Getafe 0-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Aug 19, 2018: Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe (La Liga)

Mar 03, 2018: Real Madrid 3-1 Getafe (La Liga)

Oct 14, 2017: Getafe 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 16, 2016: Getafe 1-5 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 05, 2015: Real Madrid 4-1 Getafe (La Liga)

May 23, 2015: Real Madrid 7-3 Getafe (La Liga)

Jan 18, 2015: Getafe 0-3 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

Apr 23, 2025: Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 01, 2024: Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe (La Liga)

Feb 01, 2024: Getafe 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Sep 02, 2023: Real Madrid 2-1 Getafe (La Liga)

May 13, 2023: Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe (La Liga)

Oct 08, 2022: Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 09, 2022: Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe (La Liga)

Jan 02, 2022: Getafe 1-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 18, 2021: Getafe 0-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 09, 2021: Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe (La Liga)

No Data Analysis info