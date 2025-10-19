Real Madrid win their eighth game of the 2025-26 La Liga season, beating Getafe 1-0 at Estadio Coliseum on Sunday night.

Real Madrid escaped from Getafe's Estadio Coliseum with three points after winning 1-0 thanks to Kylian Mbappe, as well as their hosts' indiscipline, as the referee reduced the losers to nine men.

There was relatively little action in the first half, with Los Blancos forward Rodrygo seeing his tame effort comfortably saved shortly before the interval.

David Alaba would also come close just before the end of the first half, seeing his free kick parried away after it looked destined to hit the right side of the net.

The match seemed certain to be heading for a stalemate, but Allan Nyom's bizarre dismissal a minute after coming on for Getafe late in the second half gave Los Blancos the drive to score moments later through Kylian Mbappe.

There was still time for Alex Sancris to be sent off for the hosts after he lashed out at Vinicius Junior, and the team's lack of discipline ultimately cost them the game.

Real move back above Barcelona into first place in La Liga with 24 points, while Getafe end the weekend in 12th with 11 points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Getafe are a notoriously difficult side to break down, and they had in fact only conceded two more goals than Real had prior to Sunday's clash, so perhaps it is not surprising that they held out for so long.

While they can have complaints about the nature of Nyom's red card, there is no excuse for their second, with the team having no chance of recovery after going down to nine men.

As for Real, titles are rarely ever won without ugly victories, and Sunday's triumph certainly met that criteria.

Xabi Alonso's side only boast a two-point advantage over Barca, but the fact the team are showing this much resilience early on in the season is promising.

GETAFE VS. REAL MADRID HIGHLIGHTS

42nd min: Rodrygo (Real Madrid) shot

Jude Bellingham finds Rodrygo on the left of the penalty area, and despite the Brazilian finding himself in a promising position, his effort is sent straight at the middle of the goal.

The forward should have done better!

45+2nd min: David Alaba (Real Madrid) shot

Alaba stands over a free kick from distance, and he somehow manages to get his effort on target with plenty of power, but Getafe goalkeeper David Soria makes an outstanding save at the right post.

An unbelievable effort matched by the shot-stopper!

77th min: Allan Nyom (Getafe) red card

Nyom is brought on in the 76th minute and his first contribution is to foul Vinicius Junior on the halfway line, but the red card he receives appears to be harsh given the ball was some distance from the Real winger.

A bizarre dismissal!

80th min: Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid (Kylian Mbappe)

Arda Guler picks up the ball in a central area outside the box and manages to poke a pass through to Mbappe, who has free rein to finish in the middle of the goal.

Real have done it!

84th min: Alex Sancris (Getafe) red card

Vinicius Junior has the ball on the touchline and turns away from striker Sancris, who needlessly snaps out at the winger's ankles, and the referee shows no hesitation and sends him off.

What is happening to Getafe?

MAN OF THE MATCH - ARDA GULER

Had Getafe not suffered two red cards, they may have held on for a point, but Real's Guler took full advantage of their first red to provide the winning assist.

The attacker only came on in the 65th minute, but his influence proved decisive, and his assist kept Los Blancos ahead of Barca in the title race.

GETAFE VS. REAL MADRID MATCH STATS

Possession: Getafe 24%-76% Real Madrid

Shots: Getafe 7-23 Real Madrid

Shots on target: Getafe 1-10 Real Madrid

Corners: Getafe 1-4 Real Madrid

Fouls: Getafe 27-11 Real Madrid

BEST STATS



⚽ vs. Ukraine ⚽?️ vs. Iceland ⚽?️ vs. Real Sociedad ⚽⚽ vs. Marseille ⚽ vs. Espanyol ⚽⚽ vs. Levante ⚽️ vs. Atletico ⚽️⚽️⚽️ vs. Kairat ⚽️?️ vs. Villarreal ⚽️?️ vs. Azerbaijan ⚽️ vs. Getafe Kylian Mbappé scores for an 11th straight game. pic.twitter.com/jGCLjEOXFc

— Squawka (@Squawka) October 19, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Getafe's next clash will come on Saturday against hosts Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, but their attention will then turn to the Copa del Ray three days later against Inter de Valdemoro.

Real Madrid will return to Champions League action on Wednesday against Italian giants Juventus, before they then face a title showdown against Barcelona on Sunday in La Liga at the Bernabeu.

