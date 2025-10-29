A La Liga side are reportedly showing a keen interest in signing Bournemouth striker Enes Unal in the winter transfer window.

Getafe are reportedly interested in re-signing Bournemouth striker Enes Unal in the new year.

Unal scored 36 goals in 109 competitive appearances for Getafe before he moved to Bournemouth on loan in the 2024 winter transfer window.

The Turkey international, who made the permanent move in the following summer market, has had to settle for just four goals in 35 matches for Andoni Iraola's side.

Unal has seen his Bournemouth career stall after he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in January - the second ACL injury he has suffered in his career after he previously spent an extended spell on the sidelines at Getafe.

Getafe want to re-sign Unal in 2026

The 28-year-old made his long-awaited return in Sunday's 2-0 home victory over Nottingham Forest, replacing Antoine Semenyo in stoppage time to make a late substitute appearance at the Vitality Stadium.

Unal's main focus will be on building up his minutes and working his way back to match fitness, but he could have a decision to make over his future when the transfer window opens in January.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Unal's former club, Getafe, are showing an interest in bringing him back to the Spanish capital in the new year.

The Azulones were keen to re-sign the forward in the last winter window, but they were forced to give up their pursuit after he sustained a serious knee injury.

Jose Bordalas's side are now set to keep a close eye on his fitness and performances between now and the January transfer window, before they decide whether to make a proposal.

Should Bournemouth offload Unal?

Bournemouth may have concerns about Unal's long-term fitness, considering the fact that he suffered two ACL injuries in less than two years.

With that in mind, they may be open to parting ways in the January market despite the striker being under contract until the summer of 2028.

However, in truth, the Cherries are unlikely to make a decision until they have time to assess his performances on the pitch over the next couple of months.

Iraola is not blessed with an array of centre-forward options, with Unal one of three natural strikers in the squad along with Evanilson and Eli Kroupi.

As a result, Bournemouth will surely have to sign a replacement before they consider selling the former Getafe man.