Preview:Getafe vs Atletico - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's La Liga clash between Getafe and Atletico Madrid, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to make it five straight wins in La Liga when they resume their 2025-26 campaign with a clash against Getafe at Estadio Coliseum on Sunday evening.

Diego Simeone's side are currently fourth in the La Liga table, six points behind the leaders Real Madrid, while the hosts are eighth, claiming 17 points from their opening 12 matches of the season.

Match preview

Getafe have a record of five wins, two draws and five defeats from their 12 La Liga matches this season, with a total of 17 points leaving them in eighth position in the division.

The capital outfit entered the November international break off the back of a defeat, going down 1-0 to Mallorca, but they have actually won three of their last four matches in all competitions, including two victories in the league against Athletic Bilbao and Girona.

The Deep Blue Ones finished 13th in Spain's top flight last season, but they should be aiming for a top-half finish this term considering the quality in their squad.

Getafe stunned Atletico in the last meeting between the two sides back in March, recording a 2-1 win, so they will be looking to make it back-to-back home successes over Simeone's team on Sunday.

The victory last time out was the first time that Getafe had beaten Atletico since November 2011, while they have not managed to record back-to-back successes over the Red and Whites since 2010.

Atletico, meanwhile, entered the November international break off the back of a 3-1 home success over Levante, with the result moving Simeone's team onto 25 points from their 12 matches.

The Red and Whites have a record of seven wins, four draws and one defeat in La Liga this term, and they currently sit fourth in the table, three points behind second-placed Barcelona and six from the leaders Real Madrid.

Atletico have actually been victorious their last four matches in all competitions, while they are also on a four-game winning run in La Liga, overcoming Osasuna, Real Betis, Sevilla and Levante during that period.

Simeone's side also beat Union SG in the Champions League last time out, but they have lost twice in the competition this term, going down to both Liverpool and Arsenal in England.

Atletico's away form this season has been disappointing, recording only one win from their five matches, and they will be coming up against a Getafe side that have lost just once on home soil this term.

Getafe La Liga form:

DLLWWL

Getafe form (all competitions):

LLWWWL

Atletico La Liga form:

WDWWWW

Atletico form (all competitions):

WLWWWW

Team News

Getafe will be without the services of two players through injury on Sunday, with Davinchi and Yvan Neyou unavailable for selection.

There are not expected to be any surprises in the home side's lineup here, with Borja Mayoral and Adrian Liso set to operate in the final third of the field, while Mario Martin should play as the number 10.

Mayoral has been in strong scoring form this season, finding the back of the net on six occasions, while Martin and Liso have struck three times each for the Deep Blue Ones in 2025-26.

As for Atletico, Robin Le Normand is absent due to a knee injury, while Giuliano Simeone and Jan Oblak are both major doubts for the visitors here.

Should Oblak be unavailable for selection, then there will be a start between the sticks for Juan Musso, with 31-year-old in line to make his first appearance of the campaign for the capital giants.

Julian Alvarez has been the team's outstanding former this season, scoring nine times and registering four assists in 15 appearances in all competitions, and the Argentina international will feature in the final third of the field.

Getafe possible starting lineup:

Soria; Dakonam, Abqar, Duarte; Iglesias, Milla, Arambarri, Rico; Martin; Liso, Mayoral

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Musso; Llorente, Gimenez, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Gonzalez, Koke, Barrios, Baena; Sorloth, Alvarez

We say: Getafe 1-1 Atletico Madrid

It is always difficult to know exactly what to expect from matches straight after the international break, but we are backing Atletico to drop points here; Getafe have the tools to harm Simeone's side, and the visitors may have to settle for a share of the spoils on Sunday evening.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email