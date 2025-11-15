Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski says that he will be ready to make a decision on his future "soon".

The 37-year-old has scored seven goals in 12 appearances for Barcelona this season, while he has managed 108 goals and 20 assists in 159 appearances for the Catalan giants since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2022.

Lewandowski's contract is due to expire next summer, though, and it is understood that the La Liga champions are not planning to hand him an extension.

A number of clubs are being linked with the Poland international, including Manchester United and Atletico Madrid, while Lewandowski is also expected to have interest from Saudi Arabia and the MLS.

The experienced striker has said that he is 'not in a hurry' when it comes to making a decision, but he will "soon" be ready to confirm his next steps.

Barcelona's Lewandowski "in no hurry" to decide future

“I’m calm. I don’t know where I’ll be or what I’ll want to do in a few months. I don’t have to do anything and I’m in no hurry,” Lewandowski told TVP Sport.

"I’ll soon be ready to decide which path I want to take and I’ll see what my options are.

“After so many years at the highest level, with pressure and expectations, there were times when I needed an external stimulus. I had to reconnect with new emotions. Over time, I gained a new perspective on many things.

“My career is nearing its end, but while I’m still playing football, I want to make the most of it, not only in sporting terms but also emotionally. I want to enjoy the moment and get the most out of it."

Who could replace Lewandowski at Barcelona?

Barcelona are believed to have made Harry Kane their number one target to replace Lewandowski, with the England captain potentially leaving Bayern next summer.

Kane has another two years to run on his contract, but it is understood that he could leave for £57m during next summer's transfer window due to a release clause in his deal.

The 32-year-old has scored 108 goals and registered 29 assists in 113 appearances for the German team, and he has been in incredible form this season, netting 23 goals in 17 appearances.

Kane is happy at Bayern, but it is believed that the striker would be interested in discussing a move to Barcelona during next summer's transfer window.

The striker is also being linked with a return to the Premier League, with Man United having a long-term interest, but the Red Devils spent big on Benjamin Sesko during the recent market.