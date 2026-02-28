Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos 'admit defeat' in pursuit of Premier League duo

By Matt Law | 28 Feb 2026 12:52 , Last updated: 28 Feb 2026 12:53

Real Madrid have reportedly accepted that they will be unable to sign either Enzo Fernandez or Moises Caicedo from Chelsea during this summer's transfer window.

Los Blancos will move for a new midfielder ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, and it is understood that the Spanish giants are huge admirers of both Fernandez and Caicedo.

However, according to TEAMtalk, Alvaro Arbeloa's side have accepted that deals for either Chelsea midfielder will be beyond them during the upcoming market.

The report claims that both players are happy and settled at Stamford Bridge, and it would take offers well in excess of £100m for Chelsea to come to the negotiating table.

Fernandez is Chelsea's second-highest goalscorer this season behind Joao Pedro, scoring 11 goals and registering four assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Caicedo has scored five times and registered one assist in 35 appearances.

Caicedo is regarded as one of the best holding midfielders in world football, and Real Madrid are expected to retain an interest in the 24-year-old.

Los Blancos are also believed to be keen on Manchester City's Rodri, with a move for the Spain international during this summer's transfer window seen as possible.

Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha, Liverpool's Florian Wirtz and Atletico Madrid's Pablo Barrios have also been linked with switches to the Spanish capital this summer.

Smit 'emerges' as Real Madrid's leading midfield target

However, AZ Alkmaar's Kees Smit is believed to be the club's most realistic target.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Smit's future, with a number of leading clubs in world football, including Barcelona and Liverpool, said to be keen on him.

However, Real Madrid are said to be determined to secure a deal for the 20-year-old, who has scored four goals and registered five assists in 33 appearances in all competitions at club level during the 2025-26 campaign.

Smit is expected to be available this summer for a fee in the region of £52m.