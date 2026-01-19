Marc Guehi’s Man City shirt number, contract length confirmed as defender aims dig at Liverpool with bold claim

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Jan 2026 15:43 , Last updated: 19 Jan 2026 16:12

Manchester City have officially announced the signing of defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

The 25-year-old England international, who completed his medical in Manchester over the weekend, has put pen to paper on a five-and-a-half-year contract that will run until the summer of 2031, and he has moved to the Etihad Stadium in a deal believed to be worth an initial £20m plus add-ons.

Guehi will wear the No.15 shirt for Man City and has become Pep Guardiola's second signing of the January transfer window after attacker Antoine Semenyo, who completed a £64m switch from Bournemouth earlier this month.

Man City's latest recruit has been one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe and he almost completed a £35m transfer to reigning Premier League champions Liverpool on the final day of the summer window, before Palace pulled the plug at the eleventh hour after failing to sign a replacement.

Liverpool retained a strong interest in signing Guehi, who was out of contract in June of this year, while the likes of Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan have also been credited with an interest.

However, Man City were determined to win the race for Guehi's signature this month and the defender believes that he has now arrived at "the best club in England".

Guehi completes January transfer to "the best club in England"

“I am really happy and incredibly proud to be a Manchester City player," Guehi told the club's official website following confirmation of his transfer on Monday afternoon.

“This move feels like the culmination of all the hard work I have put into my career. I am now at the best club in England and part of an unbelievable squad of players. It feels good to be able to say that.

“I want to grow as a player and a person, and I know at this club that’s going to happen. I love football – it has given me so much for so long – and to be able to continue my development at Manchester City is a really special moment for me and my family.

“I absolutely cannot wait to get started now. I want to meet my teammates, train hard, understand what the manager expects of me and then show the City fans what I can do.”

Man City's director of football Hugo Viana, who played a huge role in luring Guehi to the club, added: “It is clear Marc has been one of the best defenders in English football for quite some time now, so we are absolutely delighted to bring him to Manchester City.

“I feel we have signed a huge talent who will help us improve. He is only 25, but he has shown already he is a leader, a brilliant professional and someone desperate to improve.

“He is strong, has exceptional defensive qualities, is an intelligent reader of the game, and brings passion and energy every time he steps onto the pitch.

“I am so pleased it was us he chose to join. Marc is entering the prime years of his career. I am sure every City fan is excited to see how good he can be in a sky blue shirt.”

Why have Man City moved for Guehi in January?

Guehi has established himself as one of the best and most consistent centre-backs in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from Chelsea in 2021.

The Ivorian-born defender, who has earned 26 international caps for England, led Palace to FA Cup glory last season, with the Eagles beating Man City 1-0 in the final at Wembley to lift the club's first-ever major trophy.

Guehi has since captained Palace in their first ever European campaign this term - the Conference League - and he departs the club after making a total of 188 appearances in all competitions, including 33 outings this season.

Man City decided to step up their interest in Guehi this month as defensive trio Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias and John Stones are all sidelined with injuries, the former of whom could miss the rest of the season with a tibial fracture.

Guehi will add valuable experience, leadership and a plethora of defensive qualities to Guardiola's squad, and he is expected to feature regularly for a Citizens side who have relied on Abdukodir Khusanov, Max Alleyne and Nathan Ake in their backline in recent matches.

Guehi will not be available to face Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday, as he cannot be registered until the knockout rounds, but he could make his Man City debut at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.