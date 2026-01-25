Man City injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Galatasaray: Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nico Gonzalez latest

By Ellis Stevens | 25 Jan 2026 20:14

Manchester City will battle for their place in the top eight of the Champions League when they take on Galatasaray in the final league phase fixture on Wednesday.

The Citizens bounced back from two straight defeats by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0, and they will likely need another win to move into the top eight of the Champions League, which they are currently outside on goal difference.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man City's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Galatasaray.

© Imago / IMAGO / APL

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: February 11 (vs. Fulham)

A hamstring injury sustained against Chelsea has ruled Dias out for at least six weeks, with the Portugal international not expected back until the middle of February.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Tibial fracture

Possible return date: Unknown

Gvardiol sustained a tibial fracture in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea earlier this month, and the Croatia international faces a fight to be available before the end of the season.

John Stones

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: February 21 (vs. Newcastle United)

Stones remains on the sidelines due to a thigh issue, with the England international not featuring for the Citizens since the start of December.

Savinho

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unknown

Savinho sustained an injury against Sunderland on New Year's Day, and a return date for the Brazilian attacker is unclear at this stage of proceedings.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: February 01 (vs Tottenham Hotspur)

Bobb, who continues to be linked with a January exit, remains out with a hamstring issue, and the winger is not expected to return until February.

Mateo Kovacic

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

Kovacic, who underwent Achilles surgery over the summer, is dealing with calcification in his ankle/heel, and the midfielder is expected to struggle to return to the team before the end of the season.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: February 01 (vs Tottenham Hotspur)

Gonzalez has missed Man City's last four matches with an unspecified injury, and the midfielder is unlikely to return for this one.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City will be without Rodri for this match after the midfielder was dismissed in last week's defeat to Bodo/Glimt.