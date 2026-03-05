Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal 'assessing' in-demand Juventus star ahead of summer switch

By Matt Law | 05 Mar 2026 09:05 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 09:07

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly giving consideration to moving for Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram during this summer's transfer window.

The France international has been in strong form for Juventus during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring twice and registering four assists in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Thuram has a contract in Turin until June 2029, having penned a five-year deal upon his arrival from Nice in the summer of 2024.

However, there is currently widespread speculation surrounding his future, with the 24-year-old said to be on the radar of a number of major clubs.

According to CaughtOffside, Man United, Liverpool and Arsenal are all firmly in the race for the midfielder ahead of the summer market.

© Imago

Thuram 'wanted' by Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal

The report claims that Juventus are desperate to keep hold of the Frenchman but would not be in a position to reject a sizeable offer for his signature this summer.

There have been suggestions that Thuram could be available for a transfer fee in the region of €45m (£39m) plus bonuses, representing a bargain in the current market.

Arsenal are well-stocked in the middle of midfield, bringing in Martin Zubimendi to bolster that area last summer, but it is understood that the Gunners are looking to make another midfield signing during this summer's market.

Liverpool, meanwhile, allegedly want to add a physical presence to their midfield, with the Reds viewing Thuram as the perfect acquisition.

© Imago

Could Thuram be Man United's Casemiro replacement?

Man United's desire to bolster their midfield is no secret, meanwhile, with Casemiro moving on this summer, and Manuel Ugarte also potentially being shown the exit door.

Ugarte is thought to be on the radar of a number of Serie A clubs, and it is likely that two new midfielders will be moving to Old Trafford during the summer market.

Man United's need to boost their midfield was again on display on Wednesday night, as the 20-time English champions suffered a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United.

Thuram started his career with Monaco before making the move to Nice in 2019, while he arrived at Juventus in 2024 and is now on 86 appearances in all competitions for the Old Lady.