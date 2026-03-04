Newcastle vs. Man United: Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire decisions made as Red Devils confirm XI for Magpies battle

By Matt Law | 04 Mar 2026 19:11 , Last updated: 04 Mar 2026 19:23

Manchester United duo Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw have been passed fit for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Maguire and Shaw were regarded as doubts for the Premier League battle after being forced off against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon through illness.

However, the pair are involved from the first whistle at St James' Park.

Maguire features on the same day that he was handed a 15-month suspended sentence by a Greek court over an incident in Mykonos in August 2020.

© Iconsport / PA Images

There is a change at the back, though, with Noussair Mazraoui given the nod over Diogo Dalot, who has been a vital player since Michael Carrick's arrival as head coach.

Further forward, there are no changes, with Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro both featuring in central midfield, while Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo will operate behind centre-forward Benjamin Sesko.

Amad Diallo once again starts on a bench which also includes Joshua Zirkzee.

Patrick Dorgu, Mason Mount, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez are not involved for the 20-time English champions due to injury problems.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Man United transfer target Gordon starts for Newcastle

As for Newcastle, Harvey Barnes is introduced in the final third of the field, which means that Anthony Gordon is expected to operate through the middle.

Gordon's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Man United believed to be considering moving for the England international this summer.

Barnes for Nick Woltemade is the only outfield change from the side that started against Everton, with Bruno Guimaraes a notable absentee for the Magpies through injury.

Another alleged Man United transfer target Sandro Tonali does start, though, and the Italy international will be aiming to make a big impression against Carrick's side.

Newcastle: Ramsdale, Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Joelinton, J Ramsey; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

Subs: Pope, Botman, Wissa, Osula, J Murphy, Willock, A Murphy, Shahar, Neave

Man United: Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Yoro, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Cunha, Fernandes, Mbeumo; Sesko

Subs: Bayindir, Dalot, Heaven, Kukonki, Malacia, T Fletcher, Ugarte, Amad, Zirkzee