Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos join Man United, Liverpool in 'race' for Premier League wonderkid

Real Madrid have reportedly joined the race for Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Mateus Mane ahead of this summer's transfer window.

The 18-year-old has featured on 19 occasions for Wolves in the Premier League this season, scoring twice and registering two assists.

Mane has started each of Wolves' last 13 Premier League matches and has helped the division's basement side win their last two games against Aston Villa and Liverpool.

Wolves have only lost one of their last five in the Premier League and just four of their last 12, which is hardly relegation form.

However, a disastrous first half of the campaign has left Rob Edwards' side in 20th spot in the Premier League table, 11 points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Real Madrid 'join the race' for Wolves star Mane

Wolves have given themselves slight hope of survival due to their recent form, but it would take an incredible turnaround to keep them in the division.

Relegation would lead to a number of difficult decisions being made this summer, with the talented Joao Gomes among those set to depart.

Wolves would also find it incredibly difficult to keep hold of Mane, who has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Edwards has allegedly urged senior figures at Wolves to resist the temptation to cash in on Mane at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Wolves are facing a major call on Mane's future

However, a departure is likely, and according to reports in Spain, Real Madrid have become the latest club to express an interest in his services.

Los Blancos are said to be willing to pay in the region of €45m (£39.2m) for Mane.

The forward moved to England from Portugal at the age of eight, and he was in Rochdale's youth system before making the switch to Wolves in February 2024.

Mane is eligible to represent either Portugal or England at senior international level.