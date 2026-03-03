Man City transfer news: Rodri to make 'big decision' on Citizens future amid Real Madrid admiration

By Carter White | 03 Mar 2026 15:04

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is reportedly set to make a major summer decision regarding his future amid interest from Real Madrid.

The two European giants are set to share the pitch once again later this month in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Rodri has played an important role for Man City in 2025-26 after missing the majority of the previous campaign because of a serious knee injury.

The Spain international has featured in 27 matches across all competitions, scoring in the 10-1 FA Cup thrashing of Exeter City on January 10.

Since securing the high-profile switch from Atletico Madrid to Manchester in 2019, Rodri has lifted four Premier League titles, as well enjoying a Champions League crown in 2023.

Rodri to make 'big decision' on Man City future

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Rodri is reaching a critical crossroads in his Manchester City career.

With his current deal at the Etihad expiring in 2027, the 29-year-old is said to be close to making a decision over his future at the club.

It is understood that Rodri will make the choice during the summer on whether to sign a new contract with Man City or move elsewhere.

The decision will not be purely based on financial terms, supposedly, with family and the desire to face new challenges also factors for the Euro 2024 winner.

It is believed that the higher-ups at Real Madrid are admirers of Rodri, who is said to be an option for Los Blancos this summer.

New challenge calling for Rodri

Simply put, there is not much else for Rodri to conquer in England, with the midfielder lifting all available major honours.

For the sake of their future chances of success, Manchester City will be desperate to retain the services of the Spaniard.

However, after a successful seven-year stint in the Premier League, the lure of a return home could be too strong for Rodri.