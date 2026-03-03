Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'unlikely' to pursue deal to re-sign £52m defender this summer

By Carter White | 03 Mar 2026 15:38

Liverpool are reportedly set to opt against a move to re-sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah this summer.

The Reds are back in Premier League action on Tuesday night, when they make the trip to Championship-bound Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arne Slot's side enjoyed a successful weekend, beating West Ham United 5-2 at Anfield on Saturday.

The Merseyside outfit have certainly hopped on the newest craze in the Premier League, scoring three corner-kick goals versus the Hammers.

After Chelsea's slip-up last time out, Liverpool are in the driving seat as they look to secure Champions League qualification.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Liverpool 'unlikely' to re-sign £52m Quansah

According to talkSPORT, Liverpool have made a decision regarding the potential return of defender Quansah this summer.

The 23-year-old made the high-profile switch from the Reds to Bayer Leverkusen for £35m in July 2025.

There is understood to be a £52m release clause in the contract of Quansah at the Bundesliga outfit.

However, it is believed that Liverpool are not interested in triggering that stipulation over the course of the summer.

The Reds still have Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate on the books ahead of the summer arrival of Rennes youngster Jeremy Jacquet.

© Imago

Quansah's German adventure

Since his 2025 move from Liverpool, Quanah has established himself as a key part of the Bayer Leverkusen plans.

The 23-year-old has featured in 19 Bundesliga matches for the BayArena club, scoring on three occasions.

Given his impressive form, there is an outside chance that he makes Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the World Cup.