Liverpool injury news: Reds receive huge Jeremy Jacquet update with surgery decision made

Soon-to-be Liverpool defender Jeremy Jacquet is set to undergo shoulder surgery following an injury sustained last month.

The 20-year-old is the Reds' latest signing, with the Premier League champions beating the likes of Chelsea to his signature.

Jacquet has enjoyed a remarkable rise to the top level of European football, where Liverpool are awaiting his arrival in the summer.

Just last season, the Frenchman was out on loan in France at second-tier Clermont Foot, standing out in Ligue 2 like a sore thumb.

This campaign has brought about first-team regularality at Rennes for Jacquet, who is looking ahead to his impending Premier League switch.

Liverpool youngster Jacquet to undergo surgery

Just days after signing on the dotted line for the Premier League champions, Jacquet suffered shoulder injury during Rennes' 3-1 defeat to title-chasing Lens.

The 20-year-old was forced off in the Ligue 1 fixture and has not featured for the French outfit since that incident on February 7.

Rennes has now confirmed that Jacquet is set to undergo surgery on the shoulder issue, which could the start of his Liverpool career.

According to L'Equipe via Get French Football News, the youngster's 2025-26 season could already be over.

Following three straight Ligue 1 wins, Rennes are back in the conversation for Champions League qualification in France.

How could this impact Liverpool?

With the surgery taking place in March, it is expected that Jacquet would be fit at the beginning of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

However, the shoulder woes of the Frenchman have potentially robbed him of the chance of further development in Ligue 1 for the remainder of the campaign.

It is likely that Jacquet would require a lighter pre-season load over the summer, reducing his ability to make an immediate impact at Anfield.