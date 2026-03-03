Newcastle United vs. Manchester United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League game

By Ellis Stevens | 03 Mar 2026 12:38

Newcastle United will welcome Manchester United to St James' Park on Wednesday night for a matchday 29 clash in the Premier League.

The Magpies are 13th and aiming to put together a strong end to the season to push towards the European places, while the Red Devils are looking to maintain their momentum and secure a Champions League spot.

What time does Newcastle United vs. Manchester United kick off?

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United will kick off at 8:15pm on Wednesday night for viewers in the UK.

Where is Newcastle United vs. Manchester United being played?

The Magpies will welcome the Red Devils to St James' Park, which can hold up to 52,758 supporters.

How to watch Newcastle United vs. Manchester United in the UK

TV channels

The clash between Newcastle United and Manchester United will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Online streaming

Viewers will also be able to stream the game online on discovery+ UK.

Highlights

Highlights will be posted during the match on the X (formerly Twitter) account Football on TNT Sports.

What is at stake for Newcastle United and Manchester United?

A win for Newcastle United could lift them to 10th in the standings and within four points of Brentford in seventh place, which should award European qualification come the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Man Utd are aiming to maintain their momentum since Michael Carrick's arrival, with six wins and one draw in seven games.

The Red Devils have climbed to third in the standings in that time, and they will be hoping to strengthen their third place position with another win.