Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'genuinely interested' in Serie A midfielder ahead of summer window

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Fiorentina midfielder Nicolo Fagioli this summer.

The Spurs need to secure their Premier League safety before worrying about summer dealings in truth after last weekend's showing.

A Tottenham team under the interim leadership of Igor Tudor suffered defeat at Craven Cottage to Fulham.

Harry Wilson and Alex Iwobi fired the Cottagers into the lead in the first half during the West London occasion.

Winless across their last 10 Premier League fixtures, Tottenham are sitting just four points above the relegation zone.

Tottenham want to sign Serie A midfielder?

According to Italian journalist Marco Conterio, Tottenham are already planning for a top-flight term in 2026-27.

The report claims that the current Europa League holders are keen on signing Fiorentina man Fagioli.

It is understood that Spurs have made the 25-year-old one of their priority targets ahead of the summer.

As well as the relegation-threatened Lilywhites, it is believed that Newcastle are also exploring a possible deal for Fagioli.

The former Juventus midfielder has made 23 Serie A appearances for La Viola this term, providing four goal contributions.

Tottenham need to focus on fight for survival

Simply put, Tottenham will not be able to secure a player of Fagioli's talents if they are playing in the Championship next season.

Spurs are fighting the likes of West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United to remain in the Premier League.

Looking for their first win in 11 matches, Tottenham welcome Crystal Palace to North London on Thursday night.