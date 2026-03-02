Liverpool transfer news: Reds eye Ibrahima Konate replacement who Arne Slot once sold for £35m

By Lewis Blain | 02 Mar 2026 15:19

Liverpool are already laying the groundwork for a crucial summer rebuild, with defensive reinforcements seemingly high on the agenda at Anfield.

Uncertainty surrounding key contracts has forced the Reds into action, and senior figures are closely monitoring several potential solutions.

One name firmly back on the radar is a familiar face who only left the club last year.

Liverpool could bring Jarell Quansah back to Anfield

© Imago

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have been closely tracking Jarell Quansah over the past month and are intensifying their assessment over a possible reunion this summer.

Club representatives have attended Bayer Leverkusen’s last four matches, during which they conceded just once, with Quansah playing a key role.

The 23-year-old has also contributed at the other end, scoring twice in that run, including a dramatic late equaliser against Mainz. Having left Anfield last summer in a £35 million move, he has quickly established himself as a central figure in Germany.

Liverpool inserted a buy-back clause into the deal, though it only becomes active in 2027. However, sources indicate Leverkusen could be open to bringing that arrangement forward if Quansah pushes for a return, with a figure of around €60 million (£52.5 million) discussed.

What's the latest on Ibrahima Konate's future at Liverpool?

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Much of Liverpool’s planning hinges on the situation surrounding Ibrahima Konate.

His current contract is due to expire at the end of the season, and the club have made it clear they want clarity from his camp by the spring.

While there remains hope that Konate will commit to fresh terms, the uncertainty has prompted the club to actively assess alternatives.

A scenario in which Liverpool both ties down Konate and re-signs Quansah has not been ruled out, particularly with squad depth in mind.

Arne Slot will have to pay almost double what he sold Jarell Quansah for

© Imago

If Liverpool do press ahead, then Arne Slot would effectively sanction paying nearly double the fee received just 12 months ago.

Quansah departed for £35m, but a summer return could cost around £60m. Given his development in the Bundesliga and growing reputation as an England international, that valuation reflects his upward trajectory.

Whether Liverpool decide to invest heavily may ultimately depend on Konate’s decision, but Quansah’s name is firmly back in the frame as someone who could replace or play alongside the Frenchman.