Three managers Crystal Palace could hire to succeed Oliver Glasner, including one ex-Eagle

By Ellis Stevens | 02 Mar 2026 16:27

Oliver Glasner has publicly confirmed his intention to leave his role as Crystal Palace manager at the end of the 2025-26 season, marking the end of a highly successful period at Selhurst Park.

The Austrian boss guided Crystal Palace to their first-ever major trophy in 2024-25, with the Eagles fantastically defeating Manchester City 1-0 in the FA Cup final, followed by beating Liverpool in the Community Shield at the beginning of this term.

As a result of their FA Cup success, Crystal Palace also secured their place in European competition for the first time, and at the time of writing, the Eagles remain in the fight to lift the Conference League trophy.

While Crystal Palace's primary focus will be on having a positive end to the campaign under Glasner, the club's management will already be on the search for the Austrian's successor.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at three managers who Crystal Palace could hire to take over from Glasner, including a former Eagles player.

© Imago

Gareth Southgate has been heavily linked with the Crystal Palace job since the news of Glasner's departure at the end of the season, and there are several reasons why this appointment makes sense.

Southgate proved his managerial qualities during his stint as England manager between 2016 and 2024, leading the Three Lions to back-to-back European Championship finals and returning the nation to the forefront of international football.

Although England ultimately failed to get over the line and end their long wait for a trophy, Southgate's success remains clear, overseeing a drastic transformation following their disastrous 2016 European Championship round of 16 exit to Iceland under Roy Hodgson.

Southgate often deployed a three-defender system during his time as England boss, and given Palace's squad has been constructed to fit Glasner's three-defender preference, Southgate's style would fit seamlessly at Selhurst Park.

Southgate is also already a known figure at Crystal Palace, having graduated from the club's youth academy before featuring over 150 times for the club from 1988 to 1995.

Although Southgate has recently distanced himself from a return to club management, the chance to take charge of his former team may be too good an opportunity for both club and manager to turn down.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Thomas Frank's time at Tottenham Hotspur has left a sour taste in the mouths of football fans, with the manager sacked less than a year after being appointed with Spurs fighting against relegation in the Premier League.

However, Frank's qualities should not be forgotten, having been one of the most highly-regarded managers in the league during his time at Brentford before making the eventual move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Frank guided Brentford into the Premier League for the first time in 2021-22, subsequently recording 13th, ninth, 16th and 10th-placed finishes before leaving at the end of 2024-25.

The manager boasts superb tactical versatility and ability to improve players, highlighted by stars such as Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa all making significant moves away from Brentford in recent years.

Frank, therefore, could arrive at Selhurst Park and continue the impressive work that Glasner has achieved in his time as Crystal Palace manager.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Michael Carrick is one of the punchier candidates to replace Glasner, as the manager's stocks have risen massively since taking charge as interim boss of Manchester United in recent months.

Carrick has done a remarkable job since taking the helm at Old Trafford, leading Man Utd to six wins and one draw in seven matches, marking a brilliant improvement upon Ruben Amorim's rather dire time at the club.

Carrick's current success means the manager remains in the running to become the permanent Manchester United boss come the end of the season.

However, if the Red Devils opt to look elsewhere for their new manager, Carrick could be an ideal option to take on the managerial position at Selhurst Park.

The ex-midfielder has demonstrated his ability to build an excellent attacking side, and with the likes of Jorgen Strand Larsen, Ismaila Sarr, Brennan Johnson and Yeremy Pino at Crystal Palace, Carrick could create an exciting attacking system at Selhurst Park.

Although this would certainly be a riskier choice compared to hiring a manager with more experience, appointing a promising and young boss like Carrick could offer the perfect opportunity for both club and coach to develop and reach new heights together.