Wolves vs. Liverpool: Rob Edwards' team bidding to avoid equalling seven-year streak in Premier League showdown

By Darren Plant | 02 Mar 2026 17:32

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be bidding to avoid equalling a seven-year streak when they play Liverpool on Tuesday night.

The Premier League fixture at Molineux will represent the first of two matches to be played between the club at this ground in the space of 72 hours.

This contest precedes the FA Cup fifth round tie on Friday night, with Wolves theoretically placing more emphasis on going deep in that competition than continuing to remain alive in a top-flight relegation scrap.

Nevertheless, Rob Edwards will want to prolong the momentum generated from last week's 2-0 victory over fourth-placed Aston Villa.

What streak are Wolves keen to avoid equalling versus Liverpool?

Both of their strikes in the game against Villa came in the second half, something that has become a regular theme.

Wolves have gone nine Premier League matches without scoring a first-half goal, the last occurrence being when all three were netted before the break in a 3-0 win versus West Ham United on January 3.

They last went 10 fixtures in the league without netting in the opening 45 minutes between August and November 2018.

Liverpool have shown a similar trend in 2025-26 Premier League games on their travels, with just three of their 14 goals coming in the first half.

Nevertheless, Arne Slot and his players may be optimistic over it not being a factor against opponents who are without successive Premier League victories since April.

Liverpool bidding to end three-year streak

Although Liverpool have sometimes struggled in away matches this season, they still have 21 points from 14 such games.

Most recently, the Merseyside giants have posted successive 1-0 away triumphs at Sunderland and Nottingham Forest respectively.

If Liverpool can record three points and a clean sheet on Tuesday it will mark the first time that they have done that three away fixtures in a row in the Premier League since March 2022.

History suggests that they are favourite to do, with Liverpool winning 19 of 23 Premier League matches against Wolves. A win ratio of 83% is the best against a single opponent when more than 20 games have taken place.