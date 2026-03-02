Man United ace backs Harry Maguire for new contract at Old Trafford as centre-back continues to excel under Michael Carrick

By Matt Law | 02 Mar 2026 18:07 , Last updated: 02 Mar 2026 18:10

Manchester United centre-back Diogo Dalot has backed teammate Harry Maguire to earn a new contract at Old Trafford.

Maguire's deal with the 20-time English champions is due to expire this summer, and there is currently uncertainty when it comes to his future.

The England international has been in excellent form since Michael Carrick's arrival, and the Red Devils head coach hinted at the end of last week that he wants the 32-year-old to sign a new contract at Old Trafford.

"Within the squad there is that balance, you want that younger potential and excitement and helping develop player, you need the sweet spot in the middle with players at the peak and experience is massive," Carrick told reporters when asked about Maguire.

"It’s hard to put a price on how valuable that can be. Harry has gained an awful lot of experience with this club. Casemiro leaving is another one.

"Harry is an impressive character. He’s had a great career so far, hopefully there is a lot more to come. He’s been here on the journey and the experiences he’s had show exactly what he is.

"We know the player he is and what he is capable of doing, he was fantastic the other night, his experience, attributes and character helps. He’s willing to put himself out there. He’s been really important for us."

Dalot, meanwhile, has also backed Maguire to earn a new contract.

"I think he's been showing during his career how strong he is mentally and physically and when he is in a good state of mind, and when he's good physically with a good run of games I think is one of the best centre backs in the league," Dalot told reporters.

"So I'm pretty sure that if he shows a good level, if it helps the team, it will be no problem for the club to keep him, but it's not my decision, ultimately it will between them. But we're very happy with him."

Should Man United hand Maguire a new contract?

Maguire has been excellent for Man United in recent weeks, and it is a straightforward decision for the club to hand him a new contract.

Any fresh deal will be on reduced terms, which Maguire is believed to be willing to accept, and Man United need characters such as the Englishman in their dressing room.

It is more likely than not that Maguire will be staying at Old Trafford, and the 20-time English champions should make an announcement before the end of the season.