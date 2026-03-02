Man Utd news: INEOS shortlist 3-5-2 manager but another name now clear "favourite" at Old Trafford

By Lewis Blain | 02 Mar 2026 15:50

Manchester United’s managerial situation is beginning to take clearer shape ahead of the summer, with the club drawing up a shortlist of potential candidates.

While several high-profile names have been linked with the Old Trafford dugout in recent months, fresh reports suggest the hierarchy are beginning to narrow down their focus.

And now a new manager has emerged as a possible option.

Man Utd add Niko Kovac to managerial shortlist

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils have added Niko Kovac to their managerial shortlist.

The 54-year-old, currently in charge of Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, is admired for his tactical flexibility and structured approach, often favouring a 3-5-2 setup.

However, while Kovac is understood to be under consideration, he is not among the preferred candidates at this stage.

United owners INEOS are assessing a range of profiles as they weigh up the direction they want to take, balancing experience with continuity and long-term planning.

Who is the favourite to take charge at Old Trafford this summer?

Despite links to several external options, including the likes of departing Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, ex-England chief Gareth Southgate and the impressive Andoni Iraola at AFC Bournemouth, sources now indicate there is a clear favourite already inside the building.

Former midfielder, now interim boss, Michael Carrick is being described as the “overwhelming favourite” to land the role permanently.

The club hierarchy reportedly believe he is doing everything required to justify their faith, placing him firmly at the forefront of their plans.

Man Utd's form under Michael Carrick is undeniable

The biggest argument in Carrick’s favour is what is happening on the pitch. After all, it's a results-driven business.

Since taking the reins, United have won six of their last seven Premier League matches, which includes the impressive scalps of arch-rivals Man City, as well as current leaders Arsenal - a record-equalling run that has transformed both mood and momentum around the club.

Performances have been composed, structured and effective, with players responding positively to his leadership.

It is clear that his familiarity with the club and its culture has contributed towards a clear upturn in form, which only strengthens his case.

While Kovac and other external candidates remain under consideration, Carrick’s impact on the pitch may ultimately make the decision a straightforward one for United’s owners this summer.