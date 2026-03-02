Raheem Sterling slammed by Dutch pundits as Feyenoord's Robin van Persie urges patience over ex-Chelsea winger

By Ben Knapton | 02 Mar 2026 16:56

Raheem Sterling’s early weeks at Feyenoord have sparked a lively debate across the Dutch media, with criticism from television pundits colliding with calls for patience from head coach Robin van Persie.

The former England international arrived in Rotterdam amid considerable fanfare, but his limited minutes and muted impact have already drawn scrutiny following a substitute appearance in Feyenoord’s recent defeat to FC Twente.

Appearing on Studio Voetbal, former Netherlands midfielder Theo Janssen delivered a blunt assessment of Sterling’s cameo. Quoted by Dutch outlet FCUpdate, Janssen said: “Jesus, this is really not possible,” reacting to what he perceived as a lack of influence from the winger.

According to the same report, Janssen suggested Sterling’s contribution “seemed like nothing” and even questioned whether he should be playing at all in his current condition. FCUpdate also noted that Twente supporters “laughed at him” as he entered the pitch, underlining the hostile reception and growing scepticism.

The tone of the coverage reflects frustration in some quarters that a high-profile arrival has yet to provide a spark in the Eredivisie title race. Sterling’s cameo lasted around 30 minutes, but pundits were quick to demand more from a player of his pedigree.

Raheem Sterling start sparks fierce debate in Netherlands

While the television reaction was sharp, Feyenoord boss Van Persie has publicly defended Sterling and urged observers to consider the broader context.

Speaking after the match, Van Persie argued that it was unfair to judge the forward so quickly, particularly given his recent lack of competitive football. As reported by SoccerNews, the Feyenoord manager said: “If you have even a basic understanding of the context… you know where he’s come from.”

Van Persie has consistently pointed to Sterling’s disrupted preparation and the need to rebuild match fitness before expecting decisive contributions. In comments carried by Dutch media and circulated on fan platforms, the coach described some of the criticism as misplaced, and suggested that the reaction was perhaps a little “very Dutch” in its directness.

RTL Nieuws has also reported that Sterling is not yet considered ready to start matches regularly, with Van Persie keen to manage his minutes carefully as part of a gradual reintegration process.

Raheem Sterling defended by Robin van Persie amid fitness concerns

That measured approach contrasts sharply with the impatience expressed in the studio. Yet it also underlines the club’s longer-term view: Sterling was not signed for a single cameo, but to add experience and quality across the remainder of the campaign.

Among supporters, reaction appears mixed but far from universally negative. While some fans have echoed the pundits’ frustration, others have pointed out that 30 minutes off the bench is an insufficient sample size to deliver a definitive verdict.

There has also reportedly been an uptick in shirt sales following his arrival, suggesting that excitement around his name remains strong.

For now, Sterling’s Feyenoord story is defined by potential rather than production. The debate in the Dutch media has set the tone, but Van Persie’s stance indicates that the club is prepared to ride out the noise.

Whether Sterling can convert patience into performances over the coming weeks will likely determine whether the early backlash fades - or intensifies further.