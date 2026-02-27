Preview: FC Twente vs Feyenoord - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 27 Feb 2026 23:42

FC Twente will host Feyenoord at De Grolsch Veste on Sunday afternoon in a high-stakes clash in the Eredivisie, with both sides aiming to strengthen their respective positions as the season enters a decisive phase.

The Tukkers are seeking consecutive league victories for the first time since October as they push to secure a European qualification spot, while the Pride of South are determined to extend their advantage over the chasing pack in the battle for second place.

Match preview

FC Twente have not tasted defeat in the Eredivisie for over four months, with their most recent league loss dating back to October when they were beaten 3-2 at home by Ajax, and they now carry a 14-match unbeaten run into this weekend’s contest.

Having suffered only four league defeats all season, fewer than any side apart from PSV Eindhoven with two and Ajax with three, Twente’s progress has been slowed by a high number of stalemates, as their tally of draws is among the highest in the division with 11 so far this term.

Last weekend, John van den Brom’s side claimed a 2-1 comeback victory over FC Groningen, capitalising on defensive mistakes after initially falling behind to climb into sixth place in the standings.

Despite not always convincing in performance, Twente will look to stretch their unbeaten sequence against opponents who arrive in strong form and remain firmly in the hunt for a UEFA Champions League berth.

With five clean sheets in their last seven home outings, the Enschede club have built a reputation for defensive resilience in front of their supporters, although Feyenoord, who have won in their last visit to De Grolsch Veste, represent a far sterner examination.

Feyenoord occupy second place in the Eredivisie with 48 points collected from 15 wins, three draws and six defeats after 24 matches, keeping them securely in the Champions League qualification positions but still chasing leaders PSV.

Following three straight league victories, Robin van Persie’s men have regained momentum and, at least mathematically, remain capable of overhauling PSV in pursuit of a first league crown in three years.

Their 2-1 success against Telstar last weekend extended a run that also includes narrow 1-0 wins over FC Utrecht and Go Ahead Eagles, a sequence that followed a heavy 3-0 defeat away to PSV earlier this month and highlighted their capacity to respond positively to setbacks.

Under Van Persie, Feyenoord have embarked on a controlled rebuild that has delivered encouraging domestic consistency despite the strain of Europa League commitments and the winter break, though elimination from Europe and the fading of their KNVB Beker ambitions have sharpened their focus squarely on securing Champions League football through league performance.

Historically, this fixture has favoured Feyenoord, who boast 54 victories compared to 29 defeats and 39 draws, and their most recent visit to Enschede produced a commanding 6-2 triumph that extended their unbeaten run in this matchup to four games.

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

WDDWDW

FC Twente form (all competitions):

DDLWDW

Feyenoord Eredivisie form:

LWLWWW

Feyenoord form (all competitions):

WLLWWW

Team News

Twente will be without Taylor Booth, who has been sidelined since November’s meeting with Groningen, while Mees Hilgers is expected to miss the remainder of the campaign with an ACL injury.

Ricky van Wolfswinkel is unavailable due to a groin injury, while Robin Propper remains a doubt after missing last weekend’s victory over Groningen because of a knock sustained against Telstar, a match in which he was forced off after just 28 minutes.

Feyenoord are dealing with several absentees, including Shiloh ’t Zand (knee), Thomas Beelen (leg), Gaoussou Diarra (ankle), Malcolm Jeng (leg), Givairo Read (muscle) and Gijs Smal (hip), while Oussama Targhalline was withdrawn after 18 minutes against Go Ahead Eagles in December.

Shaqueel van Persie continues his recovery from a knee injury, and Gernot Trauner is working his way back from an Achilles tendon problem with a return anticipated later in the season, though he is not yet ready for selection.

Jeremiah St. Juste is recovering from a head injury sustained against Telstar after coming on at half-time for Anel Ahmedhodzic, though he was later substituted in the 76th minute and replaced by Jordan Lotomba.

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Lemkin, Nijstad, M. Rots; Zerrouki, Van den Belt, Hlynsson; D. Rots, Orjasaeter, Lammers

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Deijl, Watanabe, Ahmedhodzic, Smal; Hwang, Valente, Moder; Bos, Moussa, Ueda

We say: FC Twente 2-2 Feyenoord

Twente’s resilience over the past four months underlines how difficult they have become to overcome, even if occasional defensive lapses have prevented them from converting draws into wins.

Feyenoord remain focused on the title race but may find second place the more attainable objective, and another closely contested encounter in Enschede could see both sides share the points, further denting their hopes of catching PSV.

