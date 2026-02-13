Preview: Telstar vs FC Twente - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 13 Feb 2026 11:36

Telstar play host to FC Twente on Sunday looking for the win that may pull them away from the bottom two in the Eredivisie table.

Meanwhile, Twente are in sixth place in the Dutch top flight, five points adrift of the top four despite a lengthy unbeaten run.

Match preview

For a team that has not lost in the Eredivisie since the end of October, there will be some frustration among the Twente fanbase that they are not further up the table.

Recent draws against Excelsior and NAC Breda, who sit in 18th and 12th place respectively, threatened to derail Twente's effort to remain in the hunt for European qualification.

Losing 2-1 to AZ Alkmaar in the KNVB-Beker last week further suggested that John van den Brom's side had become increasingly fragile.

However, Twente responded by thrashing Heerenveen by a 5-0 scoreline last time out, with five different players getting on the scoresheet.

That was just their fifth home win in 11 league games in 2025-26. Twente have lost just twice on their travels, yet six of their 11 away matches have ended in draws.

As for Telstar, they will remain optimistic of staying in the top flight, despite sitting four points adrift of 15th place with 12 fixtures remaining.

Last season's Eerste Divisie playoff winners have suffered just three defeats from 11 games in all competitions, with two of the losses coming against Ajax and AZ.

Unusually, they have played back-to-back fixtures against Go Ahead Eagles, first dumping the 2024-25 winners out of the KNVB Beker by a 2-1 scoreline.

Three days later, Telstar earned another morale-boosting result in the form of a 1-1 draw away at the same opponents.

That all said, Anthony Correia will be conscious that their form at the Buko Stadion must improve, a consequence of just seven points being accumulated from 11 league games thus far.

Telstar Eredivisie form:

W L D L L D

Telstar form (all competitions):

W D L L W D

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

D D W D D W

FC Twente form (all competitions):

W W D D L W

Team News

Sem van Duijn, Jelani Seedorf and Gerald Alders are all in contention for Telstar after their introductions at Go Ahead Eagles helped secure Telstar a point.

However, at the same time as Correia seemingly having a full-strength squad at his disposal, it is plausible that he sticks with the same starting lineup.

As for Twente, Van den Brom could also select an unchanged XI, having been able to rest key players during the final quarter against Heerenveen.

Although Arno Verschueren made an instant impact as a substitute with an assist, he will remain among the replacements.

With Ricky van Wolfswinkel still sidelined through injury, Sam Lammers will lead the line after netting his third goal of the campaign last time out.

Telstar possible starting lineup:

Reiziger; Nwankwo, Offerhaus, Bakker; Noslin, Rossen, Hatenboer, Hardeveld; Hetli, Kamp, Thorisson

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Lemkin, Propper, Rots; Zerrouki, Belt; Rots, Hlynsson, Orjasaeter; Lammers

We say: Telstar 0-2 FC Twente

With Telstar coming through back-to-back games with Go Ahead Eagles without suffering defeat, belief will have grown that they can cause a surprise here. However, we can only back the visitors to come through , albeit not in the same style as their five-goal demolition of Heerenveen.

