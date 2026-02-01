Preview: AZ Alkmaar vs FC Twente - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 01 Feb 2026 23:54 , Last updated: 01 Feb 2026 23:56

AZ Alkmaar welcome FC Twente to the AFAS Stadion on Tuesday night with a place in the KNVB Beker semi-finals on the line, as both sides arrive with clear ambitions, with the host looking to build on last season’s runners-up finish and Twente aiming to go a step further after past disappointments in the competition.

AZ reached the final last season but ultimately fell short, while Twente exited at the round-of-16 stage, with both clubs notably suffering defeats to eventual champions Go Ahead Eagles, a shared setback that adds extra motivation to their cup campaigns this time around.

Match preview

AZ approach this quarter-final amid a period of transition and mixed form, having recently made a managerial change with Maarten Martens replaced despite overseeing a memorable 6–0 demolition of Ajax in the previous round, one of the most emphatic results in the club’s history that secured their place in the last eight but failed to spark sustained momentum.

The Cheese Farmers had struggled to beat PEC Zwolle in the previous round, but reached the quarterfinals with resounding ease.

The Alkmaar side have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, losing 3–1 to PEC Zwolle, drawing 1–1 at home to Excelsior, edging past Telstar 1–0 away, and most recently falling 3–1 at home to NEC Nijmegen after conceding twice in the opening 15 minutes.

New head coach c has overseen three matches so far and admitted he was surprised by the level and atmosphere within the squad, stressing that progress in the cup is crucial if AZ are to rescue their season and mount a serious push for silverware.

This will be the ninth KNVB Cup meeting between AZ and Twente, with their most recent encounter coming in January 2022, when AZ claimed a 2–1 away victory in Enschede in a match played behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions.

FC Twente travel to Alkmaar in strong overall form, unbeaten in their last 14 matches across all competitions, although a recent run of draws has slightly slowed their momentum.

Last Friday, the Tukkers were held to a 2–2 draw away at NAC Breda after surrendering a two-goal lead, despite goals from Mats Rots and Ricky van Wolfswinkel.

Their cup journey has been more decisive, with Twente edging past FC Utrecht 2–1 in a thrilling encounter at the Galgenwaard in the previous round, a result that secured their quarter-final place and highlighted their resilience in knockout football.

In the league, Twente ended 2025 with a draw against Feyenoord and began the new year with further stalemates against PEC Zwolle, Excelsior and NAC Breda, with a 2–0 derby win away at Heracles briefly halting that pattern before draws returned.

Head coach John van den Brom has recently pointed to a lack of depth on the bench, admitting he has been forced to make compromises due to the demanding schedule, although Twente’s impressive away form this season will give them confidence heading into Tuesday’s clash.

AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie form:

WWLDWL

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

LWLDWL

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

WDDWDD

FC Twente form (all competitions):

DDWWDD

Team News

Echteld has a lengthy injury list heading into the cup clash, with several first-team players expected to miss the fixture.

AZ will again be without Jordy Clasie, who has been struggling with an ankle injury for months, while Sven Mijnans is also sidelined, and Denso Kasius and Mexx Meerdink remain unavailable with ankle and ligament injuries respectively.

The visitors are also dealing with their own injury concerns and could be without important, experienced players for the away trip, absences that could prove crucial.

FC Twente are set to miss experienced defenders Mees Hilgers and Robin Propper through injury, while midfielder Taylor Booth is also sidelined and Ramiz Zerrouki is a doubt after being forced off against NAC Breda and facing a late fitness test.

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Zoet; De Wit, Goes, Maikuma, Penetra; Koopmeiners, Boogaard, Sin; Jensen, Daal, Parrott

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; M. Rots, Nijstad, Lemkin, Van Rooij; Van den Belt, Kjolo, Verschueren; Orjasaeter, D. Rots; Van Wolfswinkel

We say: AZ Alkmaar 1-1 FC Twente (AZ win AET)

De Kaasboeren have won just one of their last four league games, with that victory coming away from home, but their emphatic 6–0 cup win over Ajax highlights their potential, even as Twente’s unbeaten run suggests the Tukkers will be difficult to break down on Tuesday.

We expect the tie to remain level after 90 minutes, with the hosts ultimately rising to the occasion despite their recent league struggles to secure a place in the last four.

