Everton transfer news: Toffees target 'eyebrow-raising' £17m attacker as financial advantage emerges

By Ben Knapton | 09 Mar 2026 13:08

Edon Zhegrova, whose signing by Juventus has raised eyebrows, is expected to depart in the upcoming summer transfer window. A French club has already positioned themselves for the winger.

The Old Lady invested heavily in Ligue 1 last summer and during the winter window, bringing in the likes of Jonathan David, Zhegrova, Jeremie Boga and Lois Openda - the latter having previously come through RC Lens. However, the first two signings and the last-named have so far failed to convince, and Juventus's humiliation against Galatasaray in the Champions League further exposed the shortcomings of the Turin club's transfer strategy.

The sixth-placed Serie A side are nonetheless expected to make corrections in 2026, with a departure for Openda, as well as for the 26-year-old Kosovar, both anticipated.

Ligue 1 - but not Marseille - eye Edon Zhegrova

Having come close to joining Olympique de Marseille in the summer of 2025, Zhegrova ultimately chose to leave Lille and Ligue 1 for Juventus. The winger could return to France during the summer window. AS Monaco are said to be considering a move for the forward, who has been completely ineffective across 20 appearances this season - without a single goal or assist.

With a departure for forward Maghnes Akliouche far from ruled out ahead of the summer of 2026, Zhegrova could potentially replace the 24-year-old Frenchman on the right flank - with PSG among those keeping tabs on Akliouche. Should Monaco's interest be confirmed, however, the Principality club will face competition for his signature.

The Premier League circle around Zhegrova and Juventus

© Imago / Visionhaus

It has also been reported that English club Everton are closely monitoring the Edon Zhegrova situation. On a sporting level, Monaco could hold the upper hand, with the club managed by Sebastien Pocognoli currently fifth in Ligue 1 and therefore potentially in line for European football. Financially, however, Everton may be better placed than Monaco, and the natural appeal of the Premier League could also prove persuasive for a quick and direct player of Zhegrova's type.

Furthermore, despite a difficult season, Juventus are unlikely to let Zhegrova leave on the cheap - the winger cost £13.2m and is currently valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt. Here again, Everton's financial firepower could prove decisive over AS Monaco and Ligue 1, the latter perhaps less willing to spend a significant sum on a winger who has struggled to make his mark.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.