Tottenham injury news: Spurs handed double boost before Champions League clash vs Atletico Madrid

By Saikat Mandal | 09 Mar 2026 19:41

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie against Atletico Madrid, with their season hanging by a thread.

Currently sitting 16th in the Premier League table and perilously close to the relegation zone, their European campaign represents their final beacon of hope to salvage something from an otherwise disastrous 2025-26 season.

The team has suffered five consecutive defeats and gone 11 Premier League games without a win, so Spurs must dig deep to muster any semblance of belief if they are to overcome Atletico in this crucial first leg.

Their problems have been compounded by a mounting injury list, but ahead of the match, Igor Tudor has received a timely double fitness boost, which comes as a huge relief.

Tottenham injury news: Duo set to return?

© Iconsport / SUSA

According to a report from The Standard, Djed Spence has returned to training after missing the last two matches against Fulham and Crystal Palace with a calf injury.

Spurs centre-back Radu Dragusin was also pictured in training at Hotspur Way on Monday morning, and he could be available for selection as well.

Tudor will be delighted to have both Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven back for the Champions League clash, with both defenders having trained ahead of the game.

Romero missed Tottenham’s previous four matches due to suspension, while Van de Ven will sit out the upcoming clash against Liverpool this weekend after being sent off against Crystal Palace.

Both centre-backs, however, remain eligible to play in Europe, while their availability represents a major boost for Tudor as he looks to secure his first victory since taking charge.

Tottenham's poor record against Spanish teams

© Imago / DeFodi Images

The north London club are winless in their last six UEFA away matches against Spanish opposition, while Tuesday night’s clash is unlikely to prove any easier.

Although the Rojiblancos have lost ground in the La Liga title race and could be without as many as seven players for this match, Diego Simeone’s side remain a formidable opponent on home soil.

Spurs, however, have kept five clean sheets in their last six matches in the competition, and with several key defenders returning, the spotlight will be on Tudor to see whether he can organise his side for a defensive tactical masterclass.