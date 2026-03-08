Arne Slot future update: Liverpool 'block' key appointment in sack hint amid Xabi Alonso links to Premier League champions

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Mar 2026 23:41

Liverpool are reported to have blocked Arne Slot's attempt to bring John Heitinga back to Anfield after his departure from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds advanced into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Friday after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1, and the competition may represent the club's best chance of success this season.

Slot's side will not win the Premier League this term, while they also face a difficult fight to win the Champions League.

After such a disappointing campaign, there are serious doubts about the future of the head coach, especially as he will have just a year left on his deal in the summer.

A report from The Kopite View claims that Slot wanted to bring back former assistant coach Heitinga, but Liverpool blocked the move, hinting at a rift between the manager and the Anfield hierarchy.

Can Arne Slot save his Liverpool job?

The Reds spent in the region of £450m in the summer, and while some teething issues would have been understandable, it is alarming that they have dropped points in 52% of their league matches (15).

Liverpool are sixth in the Premier League with just 48 points, though they are only three from third-placed Manchester United, so there is no excuse should the club fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Liverpool should avoid making any rash decisions about Slot's future, even if the Dutchman manages to win silverware this season.

Man United kept Erik ten Hag in post after he won the 2023-24 FA Cup, but they sacked him in the following season after spending significantly in the summer of 2024.

Should Liverpool appoint Xabi Alonso?

Liverpool could be tempted to dismiss Slot given former Reds star and Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso is available after he was sacked by Los Blancos.

The Spaniard managed to win the Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen in 2023-24, and while he was sacked by Real in January, he was dealing with a difficult dressing room.

If Slot fails to improve results and performances before the end of the season, then Alonso should be at the top of Liverpool's priority list.