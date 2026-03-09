Newcastle vs. Barcelona: “Special talent” Lamine Yamal will pose a “real challenge” for Magpies in Champions League tie

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Mar 2026 18:34 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 18:35

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has been described as an “outstanding player” by Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 first-leg tie at St James’ Park.

The 18-year-old winger has taken the world by storm since bursting onto the scene as a 15-year-old in 2023 and has since established himself as one of the world’s best players under Barca boss Hansi Flick.

Yamal has already made 142 senior appearances for the Catalan giants in all competitions, contributing with 44 goals and 49 assists, with 19 goals and 15 assists recorded in 36 games so far this season.

The Spain international, one of the current frontrunners for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, was unable to play for Barcelona in a 2-1 Champions League victory over Newcastle in the League Phase in September due to a groin injury.

However, Yamal is available to play on Tuesday and heads into the first leg in fine form, having scored four goals across his last two La Liga appearances, netting a hat-trick in a 4-1 win over Villarreal before scoring the only goal in a 1-0 success away against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Newcastle should relish “real challenge” against Yamal, says Howe

Yamal is expected to start on the right flank for Barcelona and Newcastle boss Howe hopes that his players will relish the “real challenge” against a player rated highly by himself and others.

“He is an outstanding player we didn't face in the first game,” Howe told reporters on Monday. “It's a real challenge for us to deal with his qualities.

“They have huge threats in the wide areas and we need to defend better than we did at the weekend in wide areas."

Asked about the prospect of Yamal coming up against Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall, Howe said: “Depending on team selection, that will be an intriguing battle.

“Player for player you have to come out on top and that is my message to the group. We need to win our individual duels.”

© Imago

Hall ready to test himself against “special talent” Yamal

Hall himself has heaped praise on Yamal and will enter Tuesday’s contest in the right frame of mind to ‘test himself’ against one of the best players in world football.

“He is a special talent and I have seen him in enough Champions League games to see what he is about,” said Hall. “For me, I want to test myself against the best players in the world, so no better opportunity to do that than tomorrow. I’m looking forward to it.

“If you go on to a pitch fearing or worrying about anything you are on the back foot. I always go on with a positive mindset. Whenever I am playing, I know my own journey. My journey, personally, has been special. Tomorrow is a big opportunity for me and the team.”

Hall is likely to start at left-back for Newcastle, though Howe may also weigh up whether to play 6ft 7in Dan Burn on the left side of a back four.

Tino Livramento could be another full-back option available for selection, with Howe providing a fresh update on his fitness on Monday after the 23-year-old recently recovered from a hamstring injury.