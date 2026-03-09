Newcastle injury news: Tino Livramento boost, squad illness update from Eddie Howe before Barcelona Champions League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Mar 2026 18:17 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 18:18

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has provided a fresh update on the fitness of Tino Livramento ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 first-leg tie with Barcelona at St James’ Park.

Livramento missed 15 games in all competitions with a hamstring injury before making a welcome return to first-team action as a late substitute in the Magpies’ 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup fifth round last weekend.

The 23-year-old took part in training on Monday morning and Howe has since revealed that the full-back could feature in some capacity against Barcelona.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday evening, Howe said: "He probably hasn't done enough training for me to feel 100% confident that he can be in that physical moment, especially in such a big game, but he's in our squad.

“Anyone who is in that position is in contention to play, so it's a balance with Tino at the moment. He's a massive player for us and it's great to have him back, but I have to try and get the team selection right.

"He trained again this morning, trained again on Friday. He's in good spirits and a great place. He's a massive player for us. Obviously I have to try and get the team selection right."

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Howe has “fingers crossed” as illness lingers in Newcastle camp

Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee) and Lewis Miley (tight) are four Newcastle players who remain sidelined with injuries, though the latter could be ready to return at some stage next week.

Meanwhile, Howe has revealed that an illness is still lingering in the Newcastle camp and he is hopeful that none of his first-team starts will feel under the weather before kickoff on Tuesday.

"We came through the Man City game relatively OK,” said Howe. “No fresh injuries, A little bit of illness in the camp, which has been hanging around in recent days. Will another player go down? Fingers crossed we won't lose anybody, with Livramento back in the squad."

Nick Woltemade was forced to miss Newcastle’s 2-1 Premier League victory over Manchester United last week due to illness, before returning to the starting lineup for the FA Cup defeat to Man City on Saturday.

One player who is available to return is midfielder Jacob Ramsey, who served a one-match domestic ban versus Man City after being controversially shown two yellow cards in the previous game against Man United.

© Imago

Howe: “Underdog role has helped us when the odds are stacked against us”

Newcastle are gearing up for their first ever match in the last 16 of the Champions League and for what has been described by Howe as the biggest game in the club’s history.

“In recent history, someone can trip me up, I think for me it is [the biggest game] and that is the mentality we need,” said the Magpies boss. “Rising to the occasion and embracing the size of the game has helped us.

“The underdog role has helped us when the odds are stacked against us and we need to use every psychological tool we can.

"There are only 16 teams left. We're one of them. It's an opportunity to grab a moment we may never meet again. We don't want to waste that opportunity or kick ourselves.

"Just over four years, we've worked to get to this point. As long as we work to our maximum, we'll accept the result, but we'll work hard to get to our very best."

Newcastle have already faced Barcelona in this season’s competitions, losing 2-1 on home soil in the League Phase in September courtesy of two goals from England international Marcus Rashford.