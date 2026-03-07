Saturday's FA Cup predictions and previews including Newcastle vs. Man City, Wrexham vs. Chelsea

By Matt Law | 07 Mar 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 07 Mar 2026 00:00

There are three FA Cup fifth-round matches taking place on Saturday, including Newcastle United's home fixture with Manchester City.

Elsewhere, Wrexham will welcome Chelsea, while Arsenal head to Mansfield Town.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Saturday's FA Cup fixtures.

Another FA Cup tie with giant-killing potential takes place at Field Mill on Saturday lunchtime, when unfancied Mansfield Town welcome record winners Arsenal to their humble home.

The Stags stunned Premier League strugglers Burnley 2-1 to earn a date with the top-flight leaders, who made light work of Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic in their opening two showdowns.

We say: Mansfield 0-3 Arsenal

Stags boss Clough has admitted that Mansfield's League One survival fight is taking precedence over Saturday's visit of Arsenal, whom he has warned could "demolish" his side if on song from the first whistle.

There should be no cricket score or similar embarrassment here, but Arteta's rotated side will almost certainly surge into the quarter-finals with minimal difficulty.

In their first competitive encounter since 1982, Wrexham host Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, aiming for a giant-killing upset at the Racecourse Ground.

The Championship side have already beaten Premier League opposition in Nottingham Forest en route to reaching this stage for the first time since the 1996-97 season, but defeating the Blues will demand an even higher level of performance from Phil Parkinson’s team.

We say: Wrexham 1-3 Chelsea

Chelsea’s tendency to blow hot and cold might give Wrexham early hope, and the ambitious Championship side should back themselves to score on Saturday.

However, despite a valiant effort from the home side in a raucous Racecourse atmosphere, the Blues’ superior attacking quality and depth should eventually tell as they avoid an FA Cup upset.

Newcastle United and Manchester City will lock horns on Saturday evening for the fifth time this season in all competitions, this time in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Magpies have had mixed success against the Citizens at St James’ Park, winning 2-1 in the Premier League in November before losing 2-0 in the first leg of an EFL Cup semi-final tie two months later.

We say: Newcastle 1-2 Man City

Both teams will back themselves to produce the performance required to prevail and reach the quarter-finals this weekend, although much may depend on whether Howe and Guardiola opt to name strong lineups or rest key players with other competitions in mind.

Nevertheless, an entertaining contest between two competitive teams is expected and Man City may just have enough to beat Newcastle, albeit by a slender margin, for the fourth time in 2026.

