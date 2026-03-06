Team News: Newcastle vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Mar 2026 20:00

Newcastle United and Manchester City battle it out in the fifth round of the FA Cup at St James’ Park on Saturday evening.

The Citizens have already knocked the Magpies out of the EFL Cup this term, winning 5-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

NEWCASTLE

Out: Jacob Ramsey (suspended), Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee), Lewis Miley (thigh)

Doubtful: Tino Livramento (hamstring), Nick Woltemade (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI:

MAN CITY

Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel)

Doubtful: Nico O’Reilly (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Lewis, Gonzalez; Bernardo, Cherki; Semenyo, Marmoush