FA Cup
Newcastle
Mar 7, 2026 8.00pm
St. James' Park
Man City

Team News: Newcastle vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By |

Newcastle vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Newcastle United and Manchester City battle it out in the fifth round of the FA Cup at St James’ Park on Saturday evening.

The Citizens have already knocked the Magpies out of the EFL Cup this term, winning 5-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

NEWCASTLE UNITED vs. MANCHESTER CITY

 

NEWCASTLE

Out: Jacob Ramsey (suspended), Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee), Lewis Miley (thigh)

Doubtful: Tino Livramento (hamstring), Nick Woltemade (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: 

MAN CITY

Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel)

Doubtful: Nico O’Reilly (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Lewis, Gonzalez; Bernardo, Cherki; Semenyo, Marmoush

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Newcastle United related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe