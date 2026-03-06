Newcastle team news: Fresh Nick Woltemade, Tino Livramento, Lewis Miley update from Eddie Howe before Man City FA Cup tie

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Mar 2026 12:53

Eddie Howe has provided the latest update on the fitness of his Newcastle United squad ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie with Manchester City at St James’ Park.

The Magpies enter this contest on the back of beating Manchester United 2-1 at home in the Premier League on Wednesday night, despite playing the entire second half with 10 men.

Jacob Ramsey was controversially shown two yellow cards in the first half and the midfielder is forced to serve a one-match suspension this weekend.

Nick Woltemade missed the midweek win over Man United due to illness, but Howe has confirmed that the forward is back training and should be available for selection against Man City.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Howe said: "Nick should be okay, had an illness and lost a bit of weight. He trained yesterday individually and felt okay so that's a positive.”

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Woltemade back, Miley out, Livramento to be assessed

Meanwhile, Howe has revealed that Lewis Miley will remain sidelined as he continues to recover from a knock to his thigh muscle, while the Magpies boss is waiting to see whether Tino Livramento will take part in training ahead of Saturday’s game.

“Lewis [Miley] isn’t there yet and will not make the next couple of games,” said Howe. “Tino [Livramento] is getting there, let’s wait and see.

“He hasn’t trained with us yet, but he has done a lot of work. There's no question on how his fitness is. He has been running for a long time. He has a lot of work behind him, but it is just that training time with us."

Livramento has been sidelined since the beginning of January with a hamstring injury and even if he did take part in training on Friday, an appearance against Man City appears to be unlikely.

Elsewhere, Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring), Fabian Schar (ankle) and Emil Krafth (knee) are three Newcastle players who remain in the treatment room with injuries.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

“Man City are a difficult team to pin down,” says Howe

Newcastle have already played four times against Man City in all competitions this season, including a 5-1 aggregate defeat in the EFL Cup semi-finals earlier this year - losing 2-0 at home and 3-1 away.

The Magpies were most recently beaten 2-1 by Man City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League, but they did beat the Citizens by the same scoreline in the reverse fixture at St James’ Park in November.

Sharing his thought on Newcastle’s latest battle with Pep Guardiola’s side, Howe said: “The games against Manchester City have all been close. We've have had chances against them. I don't think we've been as clinical as we need to be to win those games and, of course defensively, we need to be watertight.

"They're always going to test you. They are a difficult team to pin down in every moment. It will be a proper FA Cup tie where it's one of those end-to-end games. That will suit us and we will need to get the crowd involved."

He added: "The crowd react to us. It is our duty to set the tone and I felt we did that against Manchester United, with a bright start, energetic and positive in our outlook trying to score and attack in the right way.

"The crowd then backed us to the very end and helped us get us over the line to win that game. We need a ferocious St James’ Park, but that's going to come from our body language and start to the game."

Newcastle will take some comfort from the fact that they have progressed from nine of their last 10 FA Cup fifth-round ties, with two of those victories coming against Man City in 1994-95 and 2001-02.