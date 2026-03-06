Sunderland, West Ham joined by surprise Premier League club in 'tussle' for AC Milan attacker

By Carter White | 06 Mar 2026 17:37

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly joined Sunderland and West Ham United on a list of potential suitors for AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez.

The 24-year-old was heavily linked to both the Black Cats and the Hammers last month ahead of the summer window.

Gimenez remains on the sidelines at San Siro due to an ankle problem picked up in October - one which required surgery.

The Mexico international has struggled in Italy since making the switch following a high-scoring period in the Eredivisie at Feyenoord.

Gimenez netted a sensational 65 goals across 105 total appearances for the Dutch side, including seven strikes in the Champions League.

Wolves join Sunderland, West Ham in Gimenez tussle?

According to Mexican outlet El Guardian via Sports Witness, a new Premier League club are keen on the talents of Gimenez.

The report claims that Championship-bound Wolves are eyeing up an ambitious move for the AC Milan attacker.

It is understood that the Black Country outfit would need to miraculously avoid relegation in order to have any chance of signing Gimenez.

It is believed that the 24-year-old thought he could do better than Sunderland last summer, however that stance may have changed.

Regis Le Bris's side have enjoyed an impressive Premier League return, staying away from bottom-three fears.

Can Wolves produce a Gimenez miracle?

Beating both Aston Villa and Liverpool at Molineux over the past week, bottom side Wolves are not going down without a fight this season.

However, a record-breakingly poor start to the Premier League campaign has left them with a mountain to climb.

Rob Edwards's troops are currently sitting in 20th position with three wins, 12 points behind Nottingham Forest in the relative safety of 17th.