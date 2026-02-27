West Ham United, Sunderland to battle for £22m Serie A striker during summer transfer window?

By Carter White | 27 Feb 2026 12:58

Sunderland and West Ham United are reportedly set to compete for AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez this summer.

The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League during the winter transfer window.

Leeds United were known to be admirers of Gimenez, who eventually stayed put at San Siro in Italy.

It is understood that Daniel Farke's side no longer wanted an additional striker due to the improved form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Yorkshire side have improved massively since switching to a back-five formation, staying away from immediate relegation trouble.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Sunderland, West Ham to battle for Gimenez?

According to TuttoSport via Sunderland On SI, a pair of Premier League clubs are keen on signing Gimenez in the summer.

The report claims that both Sunderland and relegation-threatened West Ham are eyeing up moves for the 24-year-old.

It is understood that Gimenez is set to be surplus to requirements at San Siro past the conclusion of this term.

Given his record as a top goalscorer in Dutch football, it is believed that Milan are demanding at least £22m for his signature.

West Ham's ability to fight for Gimenez will depend on whether they remain as a Premier League club.

© Imago

Gimenez's Milan issues

During the 2025-26 campaign to date, Gimenez has managed just nine Serie A appearances due to injury.

The Mexico international has been sidelined since October owing to a serious ankle problem picked up against Atalanta BC.

Gimenez has endured a difficult spell at San Siro, scoring just seven goals across 30 total matches.